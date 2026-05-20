Business News | AI, Cybersecurity & Data Science: The New-Age Engineering Branches JEE Aspirants Are Prioritising

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Hyderabad is accepting admissions for its B.Tech programme for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates can apply to Symbiosis Institute of Technology Hyderabad through JEE (Main) scores via the official SIT Pune admission portal.

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Important Dates:

- Last Date of Online Registration: July 31st, 2026 (Friday)

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- Programme Commencement of B.Tech First Year: August 3, 2026 (Monday)

Registration Instructions for JEE (Main):

- Candidates applying via JEE(Main) can register to SIT Hyderabad through this website.

- Click on Register

- Click on the 'I Agree' button to accept the Terms and Conditions. Next fill in the details requested on the page displayed.

- Click on "Save and Continue" to choose a password and the hint questions that will be asked if you forget your password. Then click on "Save and Continue" to register. The Screen will now display your SITHYD2026 ID.

- After successful registration, you will get an email containing your SITHYD2026 ID and password. Use this SITHYD2026 ID for all the future correspondence with SIT Hyderabad. Use this SITHYD2026 ID and password to enter the online application form and to make any modification to the details provided by you.

- The Screen will now display the "Make Payment" options.

Eligibility criterion:

Candidates applying to Symbiosis Institute of Technology Hyderabad must secure a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) in Class XII for the General category and 40% marks for Reserved category candidates, as per eligibility norms.Admission to the B.Tech programmes will not be granted if the candidate does not meet the prescribed PCM aggregate criteria, irrespective of their JEE (Main) or any other engineering entrance examination score.

Why choose SIT Hyderabad?

As Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Cybersecurity reshape industries globally, students are increasingly looking for engineering institutions that combine strong academic foundations with future-focused technological exposure. Symbiosis Institute of Technology Hyderabad is steadily emerging as one such destination through its industry-aligned and globally integrated learning ecosystem.

"At SIT Hyderabad, we empower future innovators with industry-ready education and cutting-edge technology exposure. As AI, Data Science, and Cybersecurity reshape the world, we nurture engineers ready to lead with knowledge and innovation." Prof. Rajanikanth Aluvalu, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Technology Hyderabad

SIT Hyderabad offers an NEP 2020-oriented and holistic engineering curriculum with B.Tech specializations, honors programmes in emerging technologies, and a Dual Degree opportunity with Deakin University. Students gain exposure to domains including AI, Data Analytics, Machine Learning & Intelligent Systems etc. through interdisciplinary and application-driven learning.

The institute emphasizes hands-on learning through industry-standard labs, project-based education, industry co-teaching, focused skill development activities, short-term certification courses, and a mandatory six-month internship that strengthens practical industry readiness. Students also benefit from Microsoft industry exposure, AI & Data Science ecosystem integration, and collaborations such as the Cyber Security Centre of Excellence MoU. With its strong blend of academic excellence, industry integration, and global exposure, SIT Hyderabad is positioning itself as a preferred destination for future-ready careers in AI, Data Science, and Cybersecurity.

For more details visit: https://sit-hyderabad.srv.media/jee

For Registration visit: https://ezapp26.ishinfo.com/SITHYD26/Register/Index.aspx

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