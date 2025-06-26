Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): Dedicated to advancing AI developments, AI4India will host the "AI for India Summit 2025" in collaboration with the Centre for Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP).

The event will take place in Bengaluru on Saturday, June 28 with the theme "Making Impact in India and Beyond".

The summit aims to create a platform for actionable collaboration among industry leaders, deep tech startups, academia, civic bodies, and policymakers, according to the official release by AI4India.

AI4India is a public-interest initiative working to build India's AI ecosystem through open innovation, ethical research, and collaborative capacity building. Its DataDaan campaign and national engagements aim to make AI work for every Indian.

The event seeks to address critical issues shaping the Artificial Intelligence ecosystem in India. The event will see a unique convergence of use cases and models with a focus on India and beyond.

The organisation highlights in the release that real-world adoption in India remains limited despite rapid technological advances and multi-billion-dollar investments.

The organisation points out that many businesses are still unsure about the AI use cases which are ready for implementation. It says that startups in the country often struggle to move beyond proof-of-concept stages into scalable deployment.

"While the global dialogue on Artificial Intelligence is rapidly advancing, the real challenge is transforming this momentum into localised, meaningful outcomes," said Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati and co-founder of AI4India.

"The AI for India Summit 2025 is focused on moving from conversation to implementation--ensuring AI solutions are tailored to address India's diverse needs across sectors. This summit represents a decisive step towards establishing India as a global frontrunner in responsible, human-centric AI innovation," said Dr Jai Asundi, Director CSTEP.

Elaborating on the lineup at the Summit, Alok Agrawal, co-founder of AI4India, said that the summit will feature keynote addresses, policy roundtables, live demos, and startup showcases.

"It will be India's only AI event that intentionally brings together problem owners and problem solvers--facilitating meaningful dialogue and collaboration between civic institutions and AI innovators," Agrawal added.

The summit is expected to see a diversity of Industry Speakers from TVS Motors, HDFC Bank, Sahamati Foundation, Tejas Networks, EdgeVerve, Yotta, among others. While leading AI startups Sarvam and BharatGen will showcase their latest models, innovations from Latlong ai, Parlaxiom, Pienomial and others will also be on showcase. The summit will see keynotes from Pamda Awardee Prashan Prakash from Accel Networks; the CMD of BEL Manoj Jain; Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner with BBMP, the President of Intel India, Gokul Subramaniam; Dr Mahantesh from Samarthanam Foundation; and the Director of the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore, Dr Rishikesh Krishnan.

The summit will also feature a fireside chat with the authors of the Book "The Co-Intelligence Revolution", Krishnan Narayanan and Prof. Venkat Ramaswamy. Leading civil society organisations such as CPRG, EKSTEP, Wadhwani AI and others will deliberate on how Artificial Intelligence can empower communities and citizens. (ANI)

