New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/SRV): Parul Institute of Engineering and Technology Diploma Studies has been recently awarded a certificate of excellence from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the apex body for technical education in the country and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the renowned not-for-profit, an industry-led and industry-managed organization with the best industry immersion in the mechanical and allied field.

The well-known institute was recognised in a survey conducted in 2021 by AICTE and CII and the award was conferred by the member secretary Professor Rajive Kumar into the hands of Dr Ruchi Shrivastava, Principal of Parul Institute of Engineering and Technology Diploma Studies on 7th September 2022. AICTE was set up as a national-level Apex Advisory Body to conduct a survey on the facilities available for technical education and to promote development in the country in a coordinated and integrated manner.

This is an important milestone for Parul University, which has garnered countless awards and recognition in the field of Engineering including being named the Best Engineering college at the Ajkal Education Awards as well as the Best University in Gujarat at the Drona Awards 2022. Known for its dedication towards quality and comprehensive education, the Parul Institute of Engineering and Technology Diploma Studies has pushed learning, research and development by publishing industry-recognised patents.

Dr Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University said, "As a university, we have aimed consistently to provide our students with the maximum exposure possible; hence reaching this milestone fills us with immense pride. Parul Institute of Engineering and Technology Diploma Studies has been offering the best facilities available for technical education and to promote higher learning. We believe this recognition by AICTE and CII will encourage and facilitate the institute's efforts towards enabling holistic education and create a synergy between a robust educational foundation and practical knowledge."

Parul Institute of Engineering and technology has been striving to provide its students with the best industry exposure during their academic journey through internship opportunities. To upskill students through the best exposure to prevalent industry practices, the institution organises diverse activities such as Hackathons, in partnership with several leading companies. During these events, the students are provided with opportunities to meet and learn from experts in the industry. Furthermore, the institute focuses on international exposure and has more than 75 international partnerships with over 2000 international students.

Additionally, the University has been adding to its endless list of affiliations with over 1600 companies such as Reliance, Byjus, Tata, Axis Bank, Amazon, and HDFC Bank. Further, the industry-oriented approach in education has also resulted in more than 700 industry collaborations and a total investment of over 10 crores supporting and funding more than 125 entrepreneurial projects. It also brings together several faculty members from eminent institutions such as IITs, NITs, and IISc, to ensure a premium quality education.

Situated in the heart of Vadodara, the cultural capital of Gujarat, Parul University is the prime example of a seamless blend of culture, history, and education. The university offers a wide range of diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses in a variety of disciplines. From its inception in 1993 to earning recognition as a university in 2015, Parul University has reached new heights and emerged as one of the most prestigious institutions across the country. More than 250 specially designed courses are available at Parul University to accommodate each student's needs and career preferences. The university aims to develop students with a breadth of vision, knowledge and skill needed to shoulder the globally responsible and ethical leadership burdens of the 21st century and beyond.

