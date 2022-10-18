Delhi, October 18: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill-up 1400 regular and 22 backlog vacancies for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO). Interested candidates can submit their forms on the careers portal of the SBI website, sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in till November 7.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

21 years to 30 years as on September 30, 2022.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The applicants from General/ EWS/ OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Here's How to Apply

Step 1: Visit SBI's career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS'

Step 3: Click on the 'Apply Online' link

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online examination, screening and interview round. Candidates working with subsidiaries of Scheduled Commercial Banks will not be eligible to apply.

