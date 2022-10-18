'Mankading' as it was called earlier, has often left the cricket world divided. ICC recently removed it from 'unfair play' to 'run-out' and made it clear that it is within the rules if a bowler runs-out non-strikers even before releasing the ball. Deepti Sharma during the final and third ODI, when England Women were already nine down, ran-out Charlotte Dean at the non-strikers end and helped India win the match. Deepti Sharma Pulls off Mankad Run Out To Help India Beat England by 16 Runs in 3rd ODI.

While cricket world had every type of reaction to the run-out incident, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his views on the same as well. Tendulkar apparently defended Deepti. "She was playing to what the laws of the game are. Spirit of cricket… whatever you are playing within the rules of the game, that is spirit of cricket," Tendulkar said. Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Namibia After Their Win Over Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup 2022, Skipper Gerhard Erasmus Responds (See Tweets).

"It’s a rule now. If a player is short of the crease or doesn’t make the crease, then the batter is given out, right? Just like he misses a ball that’s heading toward stumps and in line of the stumps, he is given out lbw. So the ICC has introduced the rule that if you are out of the crease (before the ball is bowled), then you are run out," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).