Business News | AIKONS Is Quietly Building the Future of AI Entertainment in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes global entertainment, most companies are still experimenting with isolated AI-generated clips, visual tests, or short-form internet content. But in India, one studio is taking a far more ambitious approach.

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AIKONS.ai, the Mumbai-based AI creative studio founded by Alii Khan, is emerging as one of the earliest players attempting to build AI-native entertainment at scale, complete with original IPs, long-form storytelling, cinematic universes, and production pipelines designed specifically for the AI era.

Founded by Alii Khan, who also leads the larger entertainment and production group goes by the name of "Prachand", AIKONS its AI division operates at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and scalable content creation. Over the past few months alone, the studio claims to have developed over 20 to 30 AI-driven shows across multiple genres and formats, while simultaneously maintaining 10 to 15 productions in active development at any given time. From vertical dramas to long-form narrative worlds, AIKONS is positioning itself not as a tool company, but as what it calls an "AI-powered IP factory."

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That distinction matters.

While much of the AI content ecosystem continues to revolve around experimentation, AIKONS is focused on scalable storytelling built for OTT audiences and digital-first entertainment platforms, that is addictive at scale.

From AI Clips to Scalable StorytellingThe studio has quietly entered development discussions, commissioned projects, and active collaborations with some of the leading OTT & Production Houses in India.

Rather than functioning as a traditional production house, AIKONS operates through a hybrid workflow that combines filmmakers, writers, editors, and AI specialists into a unified creative pipeline. The result is a production model capable of rapidly developing high-volume narrative content without sacrificing cinematic consistency.

"We never looked at AI as a shortcut," says Alii Khan. "For us, AI is a new cinematic language. The real challenge is not generating visuals. The real challenge is building emotionally engaging worlds, repeatable characters, and stories audiences genuinely return to."

That philosophy has become central to the studio's growth strategy.

AIKONS is currently developing both hyper-realistic 3D animation and ultra-realistic AI shows designed to become nearly indistinguishable from traditionally produced visual content. The company says its internal systems focus heavily on maintaining character consistency, emotional continuity, visual realism, and long-form narrative structure, areas where many AI-generated projects still struggle.

Building India's AI-Native IP EcosystemThe company's slate already includes titles like Vishwamitra, The Origins of Raven, and Eklavya, projects that initially explored stylized and 3D-animation-inspired storytelling before the studio shifted aggressively toward photorealistic cinematic production.

Another upcoming project, Santwani, is being positioned for international showcase circuits, including Cannes-related exposure this month.

Internally, AIKONS operates with a growing team of over 30 creatives, artists, filmmakers, editors, and AI specialists. Unlike many automation-first AI startups, the company emphasizes that every production remains human-led creatively, with AI functioning as an acceleration layer rather than a replacement for storytelling instincts.

That hybrid model may be one of the studio's biggest differentiators.

"People assume AI entertainment is purely technical," Khan explains. "But storytelling still comes from human emotion, performance, rhythm, and cinematic understanding. The technology only becomes powerful when filmmakers are driving it."

The company also claims to be leveraging next-generation AI video systems alongside proprietary internal workflows that help solve issues such as character retention, scene continuity, and scalable production efficiency.

Why OTT Platforms Are Paying AttentionIndia's streaming ecosystem is entering a uniquely volatile moment. Audiences are consuming more content than ever before, but platforms simultaneously face rising production costs, shrinking attention spans, and increasing pressure to localize storytelling at scale.

That creates a major opportunity for AI-native studios.

Instead of requiring months of traditional production infrastructure for every project, AI-assisted pipelines can dramatically reduce iteration timelines while enabling faster experimentation across genres, languages, and formats.

Industry observers increasingly believe this shift could create an entirely new category of entertainment companies, studios built not around physical production infrastructure, but around scalable IP generation.

AIKONS appears determined to occupy that space early.

The studio has publicly stated its goal of developing 100 original IPs annually, a volume-first strategy designed not just to create shows, but to build repeatable franchises, expandable story universes, and long-term character ecosystems.

In many ways, the company resembles less of a traditional studio and more of a modern entertainment engine built specifically for the AI era.

The Next Phase of Indian EntertainmentFor decades, India's entertainment industry has evolved through major technological shifts, from television to multiplex cinema, from streaming platforms to vertical storytelling. AI-generated entertainment may become the next major transition point.

But unlike earlier waves of content disruption, this shift is not simply about distribution. It is about how stories themselves are developed, visualized, produced, localized, and scaled.

That is the space AIKONS is betting on.

And while the broader industry is still debating whether AI-generated storytelling can truly connect with audiences emotionally, studios like AIKONS are already moving beyond experimentation into infrastructure, pipelines, franchises, and platform-scale production.

"The future of entertainment will not belong to companies that simply use AI," says Alii Khan. "It will belong to companies that understand storytelling deeply enough to build entirely new worlds with it."

If India's AI entertainment movement continues accelerating at its current pace, AIKONS may end up being one of the studios that helped define what that future looked like.

Their work is streaming now on Rocketreels, Dashreels & Others, while it remains on their website

Aikons.ai more specifically on https://aikons.ai/work

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