Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Airfloa Rail Technology Limited (BSE - AIRFLOA | 544516 | INE0XBS01012), a leading manufacturer of railway rolling stock components and turnkey interior solutions, has announced the receipt of a new domestic order valued at ₹9.96 Crorefrom the Furnishing Division of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

Order Overview

The order entails the supply and installation of interior panelling and rubber floor covering for 24 sets of Kolkata Metro TC/MC coaches. The project is expected to be executed within two months, further reinforcing the Company's execution capabilities in the metro rail segment.

Strengthening Growth Momentum & OutlookThis order adds to Airfloa Rail Technology Limited's steady flow of project wins and strengthens its presence in the metro rail and urban transportation segment. With this addition, the Company's total order book has crossed ₹465 crore, providing strong revenue visibility and supporting near- to medium-term growth.

Airfloa continues to benefit from a favourable industry environment, driven by expanding metro networks and sustained investments in railway modernisation. Supported by its integrated design, manufacturing, and installation capabilities, the Company remains well positioned to capitalise on opportunities across Indian Railways and urban mobility projects.

Commenting on the order wins, Mr. Manikandan Dakshnamoorthy, Joint Managing Director, said: "The latest order strengthens our momentum in the metro rail segment and adds to the healthy growth visibility provided by our expanding order book. With sustained investments in rail and urban mobility infrastructure, we are well positioned to deliver consistent growth through disciplined execution and integrated manufacturing capabilities."

