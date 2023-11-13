New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a press release cautioning the public about fraudulent job offers circulating across the country.

According to a press release by AAI, numerous complaints have been reported through emails, social media, and other channels.

Misinformation includes details about the number of vacancies, key exam questions, exam dates, result publication dates, and false promises of jobs in exchange for payment.

The public is strongly advised to rely only on the official AAI website (www.aai.aero) for accurate information.

AAI emphasized that all application fees are payable only during online registration, and no other payments are solicited at any recruitment stage.

The Corporate Communications Directorate of AAI clarified that the organization is not responsible for any losses or damages resulting from the actions of these unscrupulous elements.

The public is urged to exercise caution and stay vigilant against misleading advertisements. (ANI)

