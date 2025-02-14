Airports Authority of India organizes workshop on major infra projects at its airports (Image: ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): A two-day workshop on major infrastructure projects at AAI airports, is being organised by Airports Authority of India from Friday here in the national capital.

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation in the presence of Murlidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation presided over the opening ceremony of the workshop.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees May Get 92-186% Salary Hike, Implementation Expected in 2026.

Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Vipin Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India; and senior officials from MoCA, AAI, DGCA, BCAS, and other distinguished stakeholders and industry partners were also present on this occasion.

The mission of this workshop is to discuss the key trends and developments in the aviation sector, highlight the issues and challenges, and identify the potential opportunities for stakeholders in the sector.

Also Read | MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025, Vadodara Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Kotambi Stadium.

This event will also showcase new and upcoming airports and the emerging technologies being deployed at airports. It has brought together visionaries, policymakers, airport stakeholders and industry experts to explore key trends, address challenges, and unlock new opportunities.

Speaking on this occasion Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, "This workshop serves as a testament to our collective dedication to shaping a robust aviation ecosystem, paving the way for a dynamic and prosperous future. Civil Aviation is not merely about connecting destinations but about linking the aspirations and dreams of millions across the nation".

In his address Murlidhar Mohol, said, "AAI remains a cornerstone in achieving the GoI's ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, shaping the trajectory of India's aviation landscape for years to come".

AAI has achieved a record turnover of Rs 15,980 crore in 2023-24 which is the highest ever in its history, which includes the highest ever Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 6,214 crore.

Indian aviation market is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world and to sustain this growth, AAI has set a capital expenditure of Rs 25,000 crore from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

AAI has planned a capital expenditure of Rs 5,500 crore for the financial year 2024-25, out of which Rs 4000 crore have been spent already.

Highlighting AAI's achievement, Vipin Kumar, Chairman, AAI said, "AAI is committed to Rapid Development of Airports in the country, aiming to elevate India's civil aviation sector to global standards." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)