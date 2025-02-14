New Delhi, February 14: The Union Cabinet has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, sparking widespread speculation among over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners eagerly awaiting salary and pension revisions. Traditionally, the government constitutes a Pay Commission every 10 years, with the 7th Pay Commission implemented in 2016 after being set up in 2014.

Experts predict that the fitment factor—which determines salary hikes—could range between 1.92 to 2.86, leading to an estimated 92-186% increase in salaries. The current minimum basic salary under the 7th Pay Commission is INR 18,000, while the minimum pension stands at INR 9,000. 8th Pay Commission Implementation Date To Be January 1, 2026? Experts Fear Delay in 8th CPC Salary Hike Rollout, Here’s Why.

When Will 8th Pay Commission Be Implemented?

According to reports quoting Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to begin its work in April 2025 as part of the financial year 2025-26. Meanwhile, Shiv Gopal Mishra, in a recent interview with News24, stated that he is hopeful the commission will be established by February 15, 2025. 8th Pay Commission Formation: 8th CPC Chairperson, Members To Be Appointed Soon; Discussions on Fitment Factor and Other Modalities To Follow.

The report is expected to be finalised by November 30, 2025, with the government reviewing it in December. If all goes as planned, the 8th Pay Commission could be implemented from January 2026.

The pay revision will bring significant relief to government employees and pensioners, enhancing their financial security.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).