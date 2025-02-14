Rivals Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are set to clash in their first game of Women's Premier League Season 3. The sides have been the best performers in WPL, MI-W were the champions in WPL 2023 while DC-W were the table-toppers in both seasons, ending runners-up in WPL 2023 and WPL 2024. The sides have met five times in WPL, enjoying a close rivalry, where MI-W have won three and DC-W have won two games. This is the second game of the ongoing WPL, with the first being played between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three.

Inaugural season champions Mumbai Indians have a strong side for the season, led by the legend Harmanpreet Kaur. Their side looks balanced in every sector, be it batters who can anchor the innings, destructive all-rounders, who are lethal with both bat and ball, and also quick wicket-takers. They fell short in the eliminator of WPL 2024, now they would look to forget that loss and start this season nicely.

Delhi Capitals are arguably the strongest side in WPL ever since it started in 2023. They have been the table-toppers in both the seasons, but have lost all finals and are trophyless. They would surely look to win this one and start the WPL 2025 league phase with a bang too.

Vadodara Weather Live Updates

The weather forecast for the Women's Premier League 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals looks pleasant with no chances of rain. The conditions are expected to remain pleasant throughout the game. The temperature is expected to span around 23 to 27 degrees Celsius, the same as for match 1 of WPL 2025. Harmanpreet Kaur Credits WPL For Improved Strike Rate Of All Batters In Domestic Season

Kotambi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch of the Women's Premier League 2025 match 2 between WPL 2023 winners Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals is expected to be batting-friendly, but it is also speculated that the pitch might aid spinners. So we can expect some quick runs in the powerplay but scoring in the middle-overs can be tricky.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).