Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: Akshayakalpa Organic, India's leading certified organic dairy brand, announces the launch of its High Protein Milk, further expanding its high-protein portfolio that already includes the High Protein Paneer and Peanut & Ragi-based snacks. The new variant is part of the company's ongoing efforts to make clean, functional nutrition accessible to Indian consumers.

Protein deficiency remains one of India's most significant nutrition challenges. According to the Indian Market Research Bureau (IMRB) nearly 73% of Indian diets fall short of daily protein requirements, and most consumers remain unaware of the importance of adequate protein intake. Akshayakalpa Organic's High Protein Milk seeks to close this gap by offering a clean, convenient, and natural source of protein that aligns with modern lifestyles.

Produced from fresh organic cow milk and developed using ultrafiltration technology, the new High Protein Milk delivers 25 grams of protein per 250ml serving, with a lactose-free formulation. The milk is free from antibiotics, preservatives, and added hormones. It is designed to be gentle on the gut and easy to digest, offering consumers a healthy option that can be consumed directly from the pack or used in smoothies, cereals, and beverages.

Speaking during the launch, Mr. Shashi Kumar, Founder and CEO, Akshayakalpa Organic, stated, "Protein is one of the most critical nutrients for long-term health, yet most Indian diets do not provide enough of it. With the launch of our High Protein Milk, we are strengthening our commitment to clean, functional nutrition. Our goal is to make high-quality protein accessible to every household, not as a supplement, but as part of everyday food. This product represents our belief that nutrition, sustainability, and purity can coexist in every drop of milk we deliver."

Building on the previous launch of its High Protein Paneer, Akshayakalpa Organic continues to strengthen its functional dairy range, which also includes lactose-free milk, yoghurts, probiotic curd, and fortified high protein paneer, peanut and ragi snacks, each developed with a focus on purity, safety, and science-backed nutrition.

Over the past few years, Akshayakalpa Organic has established itself as one of India's fastest-growing clean food enterprises. By year-end, the company aims to surpass the ₹550 crore annual revenue milestone, recording 40% year-on-year growth driven by rising consumer demand for organic and functional foods. Today, Akshayakalpa Organic works with over 2,700 certified organic farmers across Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. It serves more than 3 lakh individual customers in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad through its direct deliveries, quick commerce and retail stores. The company's growth has been anchored in its focus on sustainable dairy farming, where farmers are at the core of its ecosystem. By combining organic farming practices with innovation in nutrition and food technology, Akshayakalpa continues to build a resilient model that benefits both consumers and producers.

With the launch of High Protein Milk, Akshayakalpa Organic reaffirms its vision of transforming India's dairy industry through products that combine organic purity, scientific innovation, and quality nutrition.

The High Protein Milk will be available from November 3, 2025, across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, and can be ordered exclusively through the Akshayakalpa App and on Swiggy throughout November. It will also be available on BigBasket, Blinkit, Zepto, First Club and through select retail dealers in key markets starting in December 2025.

Akshayakalpa Organic, founded in 2010, is India's first certified organic dairy enterprise, offering milk and milk products free of antibiotics, synthetic additives, and chemical pesticide residues. The organisation stands true to its name with its vision of building a healthier world through nutrition, based on clean science, and a sustainable farming ecosystem accessible to the entire nation.

Akshayakalpa has crafted a world-class farming model that not only creates a new industry benchmark in dairy farming practices but also nurtures farmers in line with its mission to create a holistic ecosystem-led transformation through its Farmer-Entrepreneurship Initiatives.

The nutrition-rich products of Akshayakalpa include Milk, Ghee, Cheese, Butter, Paneer, Curd, Buttermilk, Bread, Honey, Batter, Coconut, and Virgin Coconut oil, as well as many new products in the pipeline. Akshayakalpa currently has about 3,00,000 individuals across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad and is growing.

