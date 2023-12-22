VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Poetry, a dance of words, finds its etymology in the Greek term poiesis, meaning "making. " It transcends mere linguistic expression, weaving a tapestry of aesthetic and rhythmic elements. Embracing phonaesthetics, sound symbolism, and meter, poetry defies the mundane and invites readers to explore meanings beyond the prosaic surface. It is a literary symphony crafted by poets who harness these principles to create a composition that transcends the ordinary.

The history of poetry is a rich tapestry, unfolding divergently across the ages and continents. From the haunting verses of African hunting poetry to the grandeur of courtly panegyrics along the Nile, Niger, and Volta River valleys, poetry has evolved with the ebb and flow of human civilization. The Pyramid Texts, inscribed during the 25th century BCE, bear witness to early poetic expressions in Africa, while the Sumerian Epic of Gilgamesh stands as the oldest surviving Western Asian epic poem.

In a recent convergence of poetic souls, Chandan Paani Studio, Indie Films World, and Inshaad Foundation orchestrated a poetic extravaganza titled "Alfaz: A Poetic Event" on December 17th at the Bombay Arts Society auditorium. Rising poets and poetesses, including Ritika Reet, Shivam Soni, and Tanoj Dadhich, showcased their verses and ghazals. Tanoj Dadhich's masterful anchoring skills added a layer of brilliance as each artist delivered a performance that resonated, leaving the auditorium ablaze with applause.

The enthralled audience comprised luminaries such as Dubai's Shadab Ulfat, Lucknow's Zubair Ansari, and Shimla's Abhishek Tiwari, alongside organizer Siddharth Shandaliya. The grand success left Chandan Paani Studio contemplating future endeavors, with Prashant Pandey expressing newfound motivation. Naveen 'Nava, ' spokesperson for Inshaad Foundation, lauded the event's success and hinted at future collaborations, impressed not only by the artists' prowess but also the seamless organization of the event. The Majestic Performers were Ritika reet, Shivam Soni , Tanoj Dadhich, Tarique Jamal Ansari, Zeeshan Sahir, Ashwani Mittal Aish, Poonam Vishkarma, Ameer Hamza Halbe, Maqsood Aafaque, Navin Navaa.

Mukesh Modi, the founder of Indie Films World, though absent, extended his support to the event. His upcoming film, "Political War, " teased its arrival through a captivating trailer, currently making waves on YouTube and other platforms. Despite Modi's physical absence, his film's impending release in theaters next year promises an exciting cinematic experience. As the curtains close on "Alfaz: A Poetic Event, " the stage is set for the unfolding drama of "Political War" in the cinema, entertaining audiences in February 2024. You can also watch it on Teaser Indie Films World Youtube Channel.

