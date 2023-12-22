Subrahmanya Shashti 2023 will be observed on Monday, December 18. It is also known as Skanda Shashti. Subrahmanya Shashti is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya, also known as Murugan or Kartikeya. As per the Hindu calendar, this auspicious occasion is observed on the sixth day (Shashti) of the bright half of the lunar month of Margashirsha, typically falling in November or December of the Gregorian calendar. As you observe Subrahmanya Shashti 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Messages, Wishes and SMS To Celebrate the Festival Devoted to Lord Subrahmanya.

Lord Subrahmanya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is revered as the deity of war, courage, and victory. Subrahmanya Shashti marks the divine event when Lord Murugan defeated the demon Tarakasura, signifying the triumph of good over evil. Devotees celebrate Subrahmanya Shashti with fervour and devotion. Special prayers, pujas, and rituals are performed in temples dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya. The festival often includes processions, recitation of sacred texts, and devotional songs dedicated to Lord Murugan. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Subrahmanya Shashti 2023 that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

During Subrahmanya Shashti, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Murugan for strength, wisdom, and success in their endeavours. The festival serves as a time for reflection on the virtues associated with Lord Subrahmanya and the importance of overcoming challenges with courage and righteousness.

Wishing everyone a Happy Subrahmanya Shashti 2023!

