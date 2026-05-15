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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15: Bengaluru-based AI product company algoQA earns global ranking from Tracxn, ISO 9001:2015 certification, and dual MedTech attestations - positioning it as India's most credentialled autonomous testing platform for enterprise software quality engineering.

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AlgoShack, a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence product company, today announced its recognition as the 27th-ranked test automation platform globally among more than 900 companies evaluated by Tracxn, the world's leading technology intelligence platform. The company simultaneously holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, IEC 62304:2006 attestation for medical device software lifecycle management, and ISO 14971 attestation for medical device risk management - making it the only autonomous testing platform of Indian origin to hold this combination of global ranking and regulatory compliance credentials.

Defining a New Era in Software Quality Engineering This announcement also marks AlgoShack's formal positioning as the defining company in a new software quality category: AI-Augmented Autonomous Testing - a fifth-generation discipline that is fundamentally distinct from scripted or low-code test automation tools that have dominated the market for the past two decades.

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AI-Augmented Autonomous Testing represents a structural break from conventional test automation. First, second, and third-generation tools automated test execution but required engineers to write, maintain, and debug test scripts manually. Fourth-generation tools introduced record-and-playback and low-code authoring but remained fundamentally brittle as applications evolved. Fifth-generation platforms - of which algoQA is the leading Indian-origin example - eliminate scripting dependency. They generate test cases from natural language requirements, produce production-grade scripts without manual coding, self-heal as applications change, and execute tests autonomously with greater than 90 percent coverage. This is not a feature update. It is a category shift.

AlgoShack and algoQA: What the Platform DoesAlgoShack is the developer of algoQA, an AI-Augmented Autonomous Testing platform classified as a fifth-generation test automation solution. Unlike conventional testing tools that require software engineers to manually write, maintain, and debug test scripts, algoQA uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically generate test cases, produce production-grade automation scripts without manual coding, and self-heal as applications evolve, addressing one of the primary causes of failure in enterprise environments.

The platform is built on three foundational pillars: auto-coding that removes scripting dependency entirely; self-learning that adapts to application changes without manual intervention; and autonomous test execution that drives coverage beyond 90 percent without proportional headcount growth. AlgoShack has delivered up to 80 percent reduction in testing and test maintenance costs and up to 80 percent reduction in testing cycle time across enterprise deployments in Medical Devices, Banking and FinTech, Retail and Digital Commerce, and Enterprise Software verticals

"India builds some of the most complex enterprise software in the world - and loses thousands of crores every year to broken, manual testing processes that have not evolved in two decades. algoQA was built to solve that problem permanently, not incrementally. A global top-30 ranking from Tracxn, combined with the ISO and IEC certifications that regulated industries require, tells enterprises that this platform is not a promise - it is a proven, certified, independently validated product. We are ready to take that message to every CTO and QA leader who is serious about software quality."

Key Credentials and Proof PointsAlgoShack presents the following independently verified credentials at the time of this announcement:

- Global Market Position: Ranked 27th among 900+ test automation companies globally by Tracxn - the highest position held by any India-origin autonomous testing platform in the current evaluation cycle.

- Quality Certifications: ISO 9001:2015 certified for Quality Management Systems. IEC 62304:2006 attestation for medical device software lifecycle processes. ISO 14971 attestation for medical device risk management - credentials that enable deployment in regulated healthcare and MedTech environments where software failure has direct patient safety consequences.

- Platform Performance: algoQA delivers up to 80 percent reduction in testing and test maintenance costs; up to 80 percent reduction in testing cycle time; more than 90 percent test coverage; and 10X return on investment in the ECG and medical device domain.

- Enterprise Validation: AlgoShack has been awarded the Most Resilient Supplier in Delivery recognition and the Best Innovation Award by two of the world's most demanding enterprise technology clients operating in regulated sectors.

- Intellectual Property: Two patent applications published April 2026 covering core autonomous testing architecture innovations, with four additional patents in progress.

- Business Scale: 300+ professionals. 55 percent compound annual growth rate sustained across four consecutive years. Fully bootstrapped. Enterprise Net Promoter Score of 94. SaaS Net Promoter Score of 81.

- Platform Ratings: algoQA is rated 4.9 out of 5 on G2, 5 out of 5 on SoftwareSuggest, 4.7 out of 5 on SourceForge, and 4.4 out of 5 on Capterra - all independently verified user ratings.

About AlgoShack

AlgoShack is an AI-native product company that transforms software delivery through Artificial Intelligence and Deep Technology. Founded on January 11, 2018, by Vadeesh Budramane - a product engineering leader with 35 years of experience, including the delivery of the Lorenzo platform for the National Health Service, United Kingdom - AlgoShack is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Its flagship platform, algoQA, is a fifth-generation AI-Augmented Autonomous Testing platform that eliminates manual scripting and reduces testing costs by up to 80 percent. algoQA is deployed by global enterprises across Medical Devices, Banking and FinTech, Retail and Digital Commerce, and Enterprise Software verticals.

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