New Delhi [India], March 19: Life is a series of unexpected events where we can barely control the course it takes. Except a few times, when we can exercise our superpowers to be able to live our lives freely, and according to our own terms. One of such superpowers is to be able to control your biological clock by opting for "Egg freezing". Not all women want to conceive early in life due to various reasons - goals, lack of a partner, health complications and many more. In a situation like this, freezing their eggs can empower them to live their lives at their own pace and embrace parenthood at a later stage in life.

Dr. Sarita Sukhija, the mind behind Myra IVF also mentions, "There's a constant pressure on women in society, where they have to make their lives revolve around their biological clock. Which leads them to settling for less in their ambitions, or marriage or lose out on the opportunity of parenthood due to some health complications. With the success of procedures like egg freezing, they get a shot at life in the way they want. They can pursue their dreams even if it takes longer to settle, not marry in haste, or even just by choice embrace parenthood later when they feel they're ready. In some cases, where women have cancer or ovarian problems, freezing eggs can also protect the eggs from damaging effects of medications which might impact their fertility later."

Egg freezing or oocyte cryopreservation is a process where women's eggs are extracted, frozen and stored to preserve their fertility. As women grow, their eggs, and the quality of them, diminishes over time, making pregnancy challenging later in life. Preserving them through egg freezing gives women an opportunity to avoid this challenge and embrace parenthood at a time when they want it. Another plus side to the process is that it not only helps the women who're freezing eggs, but those who're seeking egg donation options as well. These preserved eggs can further be chosen in situations where someone else's egg is needed to conceive. They're fertilised with sperms later in the laboratory and once ready, can be planted in the uterus of women.

The next question that arises is - "When to freeze your eggs?" Dr. Sarita Sukhija mentions that it's one of the widely asked questions by women who visit Myra IVF. Once women make up their mind about going for the procedure, they also wonder about the right age to go for it. She further explains, "Women are born with a finite number of eggs. With time, their quantity and quality deteriorates . This in turn impacts their fertility as well. So the younger you are when you freeze your eggs, the higher chances of success are." A study by FertilityIQ also reveals that when women with the same number of eggs underwent the procedure, the ones beyond 35 years of age had 30% success rate, while the women under 35, had twice of it. Dr. Sarita Sukhija further adds, "But it's not just the age that's determinant of fertility success in egg freezing. Other factors like lifestyle, weight, habits, smoking, and overall medical status also have a role to play."

Egg freezing eventually happens in multiple stages. The first and foremost is - assessment. In this stage of egg freezing, through various blood tests and ultrasound sessions, ovarian reserve is assessed. Once it's done, hormonal medication is given for around 10-12 days to stimulate egg development. This process is carefully monitored and tracked. Once it's complete, egg retrieval happens under anesthesia. All the eggs then undergo freezing through vitrification and then stored in liquid nitrogen. Every stage of the procedure is important and carefully practised to make egg-freezing a successful process.

However, the process also comes with its own challenges and risks. During the ovarian stimulation stage, where hormonal medication is given, women may experience mood swings, headaches and mild ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). However, the chances of OHSS are very less, with the newer and safer stimulation protocols . According to a study, severe OHSS occurs only in 0.1-2% of cycles. Other challenges include swelling of ovaries, painful egg retrieval, cramping and bloating. In some cases, the process might leave an emotional impact as well, which can lead to depression, or anxiety. However, with regular follow-up and care, all of these challenges can be overcome.

Dr. Sarita Sukhija talks about the process, "At Myra IVF, we often come across women who are anxious about the process at first. But once it's completed, it makes them feel empowered. It brings to them a new sense of freedom that there's no ticking clock for parenthood and they can plan their life in the way they want."

