When Life Gives You Tangeries, a new K-Drama featuring IU and Park Bo Gum in the lead roles, premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2025. Before its release, the romance K-Drama directed by Kim Won Seok had stacked up immense expectations from fans, generating much buzz. The series continues to captivate fans worldwide after the release of the first two batches of episodes, gaining significant traction not only in Korea but also internationally. Now, fans are eager to know when the next episodes will be released. February 2025 K-Dramas: From Jisoo’s ‘Newtopia’ to Park Hyung-Sik's ‘Buried Hearts’, Here Are 9 Must-Watch Web Series to Rule Screens.

‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Episodes 9–12 Release Date and Time

Let us inform you that the IU and Park Bo Gum-starrer When Life Gives You Tangerines consists of 16 episodes. Unlike other dramas with a two-episode release per week, this specific series follows a four-episode per week schedule, which is a blessing for fans. With the first two batches of episodes already raising the excitement levels, viewers are now eagerly awaiting announcements regarding the upcoming episodes.

The upcoming volume three, consisting of episodes 9 to 12, will be released on Netflix on March 21, 2025, at 5:00 PM KST (1:30 PM IST).

‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Volume 3 Release Date

여전히 꽃잎 같고, 여전히 꿈을 꾸는 당신에게 저마다 품 안의 사랑에 휘청대는 계절. <폭싹 속았수다> 3막 3월 21일 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/5YHIBWFLo9 — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) March 17, 2025

About ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’

TThe Netflix K-Drama When Life Gives You Tangerines tells the story of a determined young girl, Oh Ae Soon (IU), and a boy, Yang Gwank Sik (Park Bo Gum), who grow up in a small village on Jeju Island. The series, which spans four parts, takes us on a journey through their lives and growth. Oh Ae Soon dreams of becoming a poet and has a romantic side, unlike the more reserved Yang Gwank Sik. The show follows the duo through life's ups and downs. It also features the older versions of Ae Soon and Gwank Sik, played by Moon So Ri and Park Hae Joon.

Watch the Trailer of ‘When Life Gives You Tagerines’ Volume 3

IU, who is one of the biggest solo female artistes in Korea, is now trying to build a career in the acting scene, having featured in popular dramas including You Are the Best, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Hotel Del Luna.

