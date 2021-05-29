Kota (Rajasthan) [India], May 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): ALLEN Career Institute strives to help students in all possible means and makes sure their preparation continues without any obstacles.

The institute has always been upfront to adopt new methods to achieve its mission to support students' dreams.

Under such effort, the ALLEN Selective Interactive Revision (SIR) course is announced for the students who will appear in NEET UG-2021 exam. The course will commence on June 1. In the course, students will get free recorded lectures on Selective Topics from Physics/Chemistry and will revise the special selective NCERT topics from Biology via free recorded lectures.

"ALLEN SIR is India's first unique and innovative course. An interactive yet rigorous revision course explicitly designed by the Best Result Producing Faculty Team of ALLEN Kota for aspirants to develop examination-specific theoretical and practical knowledge to ace NEET-UG 2021. Students can take direct admission in this course. To enrol they need to visit www.allen.ac.in/ALLENSIR," said Brajesh Maheshwari, Director.

In this 60-day course, students will get Free Recorded Lectures on Selective Topics from Physics/Chemistry, which are most important and challenging for NEET-UG. Each Lecture on Physics and Chemistry will be 30 to 45 minutes long and will be uploaded for 24 hours on ALLEN YouTube Channel every day.

Maheshwari added that with the exam time getting closer, studies getting affected due to the lockdown and other restrictions, students needed to get an edge and confidence. Given all these circumstances, ALLEN Career Institute decided to support the students in the most optimal way.

In this course, a daily worksheet of 15 to 30 possible questions will be made available, which will consist of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology questions. There will be 120 to 150 minutes long daily live sessions to solve and discuss these questions. Also, there will be 4 NEET Pattern part syllabus tests (every 15 days) and 2 complete syllabus ALLEN NEET tests.

In this test series, Full syllabus Test Papers will be conducted with Allen Classroom students participating, which will benchmark each student's performance with India's biggest pool of talented medical aspirants.

For more details and counseling, students can contact the national helpline 0744-2757575 or visit the website.

