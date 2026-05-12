Spotify Down: Thousands of Users in India and Worldwide Report ‘No Internet Connection’ As Music Streaming Platform Faces Outage

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Music streaming giant Spotify faced a significant global service disruption on Tuesday, May 12, leaving millions of users in India and across the globe unable to access their playlists, podcasts, or the mobile application. The outage, which began midday, triggered a massive spike in reports across monitoring platforms, highlighting the scale of the technical failure.

Widespread Reports of Failure

The disruption became evident around 10:20 AM PT (1:20 PM ET), when Downdetector recorded an influx of complaints. While early estimates noted approximately 13,000 reports, the number surged past 22,000 as the hour progressed. Spotify Layoffs: Streaming Music Platform Implements Fresh Round of Job Cuts Within Podcast Division and The Ringer; 15 Affected.

Received Over 22,000 Reports About Spotify Down, Says Downdetector

Having problems with #Spotify? Downdetector has received over 22,000 reports since 12:45 PM ET.https://t.co/UBc6PgiZSS Comment if you are also having problems #SpotifyDown pic.twitter.com/cJ8qYpuZCo — Downdetector (@downdetector) May 12, 2026

My Spotify Has Completely Crashed Since the 20 Party Update Today, Says X User

hi my spotify has completely crashed since the 20 party update today. for starters that wasn’t loading, and now it’s saying i have no internet connection when i definitely do, as all my other apps are working — jasmine 𝜗𝜚⋆₊˚ ga3 so soon🔮 (@tehejastehe) May 12, 2026

X User Reports Problem With Spotify

when spotify starts having an error , no internet connection and the song stops playing so you lowk end your own life — 💤 MrShaffeЯ (@Mrshafferr) May 12, 2026

Users reported a variety of issues, including the mobile app crashing immediately upon opening, search functions failing to return results, and "no internet connection" errors despite stable networks. Even Premium subscribers noted that previously downloaded content was unavailable for offline playback.

We’re Aware of Some Issues Right Now With the App, Says Spotify

We’re aware of some issues right now with the app and are checking them out! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) May 12, 2026

Official Response and Technical Investigation

Spotify acknowledged the situation shortly after the spike in reports via its official "Spotify Status" account on X (formerly Twitter). The company stated, "We're aware of some issues right now with the app and are checking them out!" Technical analysis of the outage suggests the problem may be rooted in backend server authentication or API layers, which are responsible for verifying user logins and loading content libraries. Engineering teams have reportedly been working "around the clock" to stabilise the platform, though no specific timeline for a full recovery has been provided. Spotify Prepares for XR Debut: New Beta Leak Reveals Smart Glasses Support with Real-Time Lyrics and ‘Now Playing’ Overlays.

Context of the Spotify Outage

The outage comes at an active time for the platform, which just launched its "Party of the Year(s)" feature - a 20th-anniversary experience that summarises a user's entire streaming history. It remains unclear if the increased traffic from this new feature contributed to the server strain. As of Tuesday evening, some users reported that service was beginning to return intermittently, though many still face slow loading speeds and buffering. Spotify has advised users to keep their applications updated as they continue to deploy fixes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Spotify Status). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).