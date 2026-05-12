SRH Playoffs Scenario After Defeat Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face a heightened challenge in their quest for the IPL 2026 playoffs following a comprehensive 82-run defeat to Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The loss, which saw SRH bowled out for just 86 while chasing 169, has not only prevented them from reclaiming the top spot but has also dented their net run rate at a critical juncture. Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard.

The result has propelled Gujarat Titans to the summit of the points table, leaving Hyderabad with 14 points from 12 matches. While their position remains competitive, the nature of the defeat means the 2016 champions no longer have the luxury of safety as the mid-table battle intensifies.

IPL 2026 Points Table and Net Run Rate

Before the match on 12 May, Sunrisers Hyderabad held a healthy net run rate (NRR) and were level on points with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. However, being dismissed for a double-digit total has seen their NRR slip from 0.737 to a lower margin, potentially making them vulnerable to tie-breaker scenarios. SRH's Sri Lanka Pacer Eshan Malinga Sings 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai' Song, Video Goes Viral.

Currently, the standings are as follows:

Gujarat Titans: 16 points (12 matches)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14 points (11 matches)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 14 points (12 matches)

Punjab Kings: 13 points (11 matches) SRH Playoffs Qualification Scenarios

To guarantee a place in the top four without relying on other results, Sunrisers Hyderabad must win their remaining two league fixtures. Reaching 18 points is traditionally considered the "gold standard" for qualification, ensuring a spot regardless of how other mid-table teams perform.

If SRH manage only one win from their final two games, they will finish on 16 points. In this scenario, they would likely need to maintain a superior NRR over teams like Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, or Rajasthan Royals, all of whom are capable of reaching the 16-point mark. Two losses in their final games would leave them on 14 points, which is unlikely to be sufficient given the current form of the chasing pack.

SRH Next Matches

The schedule for Pat Cummins' side remains challenging, with matches against traditional rivals and fellow playoff contenders. Their remaining two games are:

Monday, 18 May: vs Chennai Super Kings (Chennai, 19:30 IST)

Friday, 22 May: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Hyderabad, 19:30 IST)

The final match against RCB in Hyderabad could effectively serve as a knockout game for both sides, depending on results elsewhere in the league during the penultimate week of May.

The defeat in Ahmedabad was a rare failure for the SRH batting unit, which has been the most explosive in the 2026 season. Gujarat Titans posted 168/5, led by half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. In response, SRH struggled against the Titans' pace attack, with Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder taking three wickets each to dismantle the visitors in just 14.5 overs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 10:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).