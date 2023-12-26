PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 26: Alp Music, the trailblazing force entering the music industry, celebrated a night of timeless elegance with the unveiling of their logo at Amazonite, ILLAM Hospitality at Sholinganallur, Chennai. The event, curated by Justin Samuel James - MD & CEO and Malcolm - COO seamlessly blended the worlds of fashion and music, paying homage to the iconic eras from the 50s to the present and concluded the fashion show segment with a festive Christmas theme.

The ambience of the evening was nothing short of a spectacular set against the panoramic backdrop of Chennai's skyline from the rooftop venue. The theme brought together the nostalgia of the old era, emphasizing the fusion of fashion and music through the ages, with the grand finale of the fashion show beautifully embracing the Christmas Spirit.

The highlight of the evening was the captivating fashion show that spanned the decades, showcasing iconic styles that have left an indelible mark on both industries. The models graced the runway in outfits inspired by the Christmas season, adding a touch of festive magic to the celebration. Attendees were taken on a journey through time, experiencing the evolution of fashion and music, perfectly encapsulated in the Alp Music Brand.

International sensation Olena graced the stage with a mesmerizing performance that left the audience in awe. Her soulful renditions and electrifying stage presence added a touch of global glamour to the event.

Tork's & Sharon's musical performance took the evening to new heights, becoming an instant hit and stealing the show.

The venue, Amazonite Rooftop at ILLAM Hospitality and Banquets, was the perfect canvas for the fusion of fashion, music and festive elegance, offering a breathtaking view of the cityscape. Alp Music is not just a brand; it's a testament to the enduring legacy of these two art forms," remarked Justin and Malcolm.

Alp Music will open doors for the countless independent musicians & filmmakers to work in a revenue sharing model and the label can also produce a video for the songs.

Alp Music will also help in promoting & advertising the artist and the music.

The Alp Music Logo Unveiling Event was an embodiment of sophistication, style, and the everlasting allure of music and fashion, culminating in a festive finale that embraced the Christmas spirit.

As the evening unfolded, it became clear that Alp Music is not just a record label; it's a cultural movement, and the unveiling of the new logo marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand.

For inquiries,

Contact: Moreen Singh

Mob: 9606032197

Email: Moreen@alpmusics.com

