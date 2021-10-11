Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): American Tourister and Virat Kohli today celebrated the fifth anniversary of their association. In 2016, international sports legend and cultural icon Virat Kohli joined American Tourister as their key brand ambassador to the nation.

During this time, Virat has been an integral part of the brand's multi-platform outreach. He has been at the forefront of several of American Tourister's largest pan-India promotions, including many popular communications such as '#I'm Ready', '#Swagpack', and '#YourAccessToTheWorld'. These campaigns have driven holistic media coverage and achieved fantastic BTL outcomes.

Also Read | UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Each of these campaigns has seen Virat feature in a TVC that captures the spirit of American Tourister and everything it represents. Virat has also provided extensive support to the brand across his social media channels, and extended challenges to his social network as part of multiple high-decibel campaigns. A signature luggage collection released to commemorate the 2019 Cricket World Cup also featured Virat's signature - an iconic contribution from the captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the world's best batsmen.

Commenting on the occasion, Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director Marketing, Samsonite South Asia, said, "Exactly five years ago, we welcomed Virat into the American Tourister family as our very first official Brand Ambassador. Virat has always been our only choice for the role. His confidence, accomplishments and stylish personality were the perfect fit for everything American Tourister stood for. In the time since, our partnership has exceeded our expectations in every way! Virat will be an integral part of our marketing outreach for a long time to come, and we look forward to even bigger and better things ahead."

Also Read | Durga Ashtami 2021 Date in Kolkata: When Is Maha Ashtami and Sandhi Puja? Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi on the Auspicious Day.

American Tourister continues to up the style every year and win the hearts of millennials and Gen Z with its cool, trendy offerings. With Virat's premium, progressive and high on performance personality, American Tourister will continue to embody the best outcome in brand and product communication.

"I'm proud to continue my association with American Tourister. The brand is young, colourful, and high on performance and energy, and resonates with my personality. As partners, we've created some fantastic campaigns together, and I'm excited for everything that's still to come!" said Virat Kohli.

After the events of the last year and a half, American Tourister plan on resuming their marketing activities in a big way. 2022 will see a number of new launches, with Virat spearheading the accompanying integrated campaigns. These exciting new collections will coincide with several major tournaments and ride high on the accompanying cricket fever that sweeps across the country. Stay tuned for more.

Since its inception by Sol Koffler in 1933, American Tourister has grown to become one of the most trusted and recognised brand names with a heritage that spans over 80 years. Its commitment to selling durable and affordable luggage began in the 1930s and has continued to this present day. With the acquisition by Samsonite in 1994, the company continues its tradition of marrying superior quality and design at a great value, offering a wide selection of travel gear targeted at the masses. www.americantourister.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)