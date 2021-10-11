New Delhi, October 11: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the UPPSC PCS (Provincial Civil Services) 2021 prelims examination. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have applied for the UPPSC PCS Prelims can visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in to view and download their respective admit cards for the examination.

The admit card will carry important details and instructions regarding theUP examination such as date, time and venue of the test, reporting time, address of test centre among others. According to a note on the official website, "If your Application Status is not Rejected and Examination has been Scheduled, then only you can download Admit Card / Hall Ticket." Scroll down to know how to download the admit card. Alternatively, click here for direct link to download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the commission at uppsc.nic.in

On the home page click on the link that says, 'Download Admit Card'

A new web page will open

Enter registration number, DOB, gender and verification code

Click on 'Download Admit Card'

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. The admit card will contain information and guidelines for the exams which the candidates should follow. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card or queries, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

