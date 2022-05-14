Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a strong presence in luggage and backpacks, American Tourister is one of the most trusted and iconic brands in the travel gear category. The brand roped in Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador in 2016 and since then has come up with various innovative campaigns.

This year, American Tourister is back with yet another intriguing campaign to tickle your wanderlust bone! Staying true to its mission, the company encourages individuals to return to work, but more importantly, to return to travelling and exploring safely.

Every time someone wants to take time off from work, they must overcome a significant impediment in the workplace: employers who are hesitant to sanction that well-deserved break.

While individuals are known to make up bizarre reasons to leave, American Tourister intends to provide them with something that would assist them in having their leave approved.

Is there a manager that has the authority to refuse a leave application straight from King Kohli?

The digital campaign, 'UndeniableLeave', incorporates a simple yet powerful activation in which a leave application is submitted on behalf of the employees, as stated by none other than Virat Kohli.

Working professionals will have to remix these pre-made reels and share them with their bosses on Instagram. The result? A leave application no boss could deny!

There were unique reels made for men and women to make the experience as realistic and smooth as possible. A great strategy to attract more people for a vacation.

Listen to Virat Kohli explain how you may utilize this one-of-a-kind leave application here: bit.ly/3yuYTA8.

People can go to the Instagram page of American Tourister. Choose the finest one for them and remix it with their actions!

Once done, all people have to share it with their bosses and switch on their vacay mode!

Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director, Marketing says, "It's a fact that people have the urge to travel, but work always gets in the way. This was a quirky and engaging way to put work in the back seat and get people to go on a well-deserved travel break."

Pradnya Popade, Head-Marketing Communications says, "The craving to travel post-pandemic has increased ten-folds among people, but office commitments make it hard for them to do so as per their will. So, this campaign brought a fresh outlook towards the necessity of taking time-offs from work and igniting people to go travelling."

American Tourister brand ambassador Virat Kohli says, "With busy training and touring schedules, I know the importance of taking a break from work. This was a fun way to get that message across to young Indians."

For more info, please visit: www.americantourister.in, www.instagram.com/amtouristerin

Since its establishment in 1933 by Sol Koffler, American Tourister has evolved to become one of the most trusted and recognised brand names, with a history spanning more than 80 years.

Its dedication to producing long-lasting and reasonably priced baggage began in the 1930s and has been maintained until today.

With the acquisition by Samsonite in 1994, the firm continued its legacy of combining outstanding quality and design at an affordable price, delivering a diverse range of travel gear to the general public.

