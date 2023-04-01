New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/PNN): Amitoje India, the leading company in designing and manufacturing creative point of sale displays and retail fixtures, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the AMITOJE Office Pod.

This innovative product is a soundproof booth that can be easily installed in any office, providing a peaceful environment for phone and video calls, even in noisy and busy environments.

The AMITOJE OfficePod is designed to solve the challenges that modern offices face today. In today's world of open offices, noise levels can become unbearable at times, making it difficult to communicate with colleagues or clients. The AMITOJE OfficePod provides a soundproof and peaceful environment for phone and video calls, allowing you to focus on your work without any distractions.

One of the unique features of the AMITOJE OfficePod is its ability to provide excellent air ventilation while maintaining sound insulation. We have solved a complex engineering problem of cutting out the noise while keeping the air flowing. This feature ensures that you stay comfortable in the booth, even during long calls, and that you're able to focus on your work without any interruptions.

The AMITOJE OfficePod features a sleek and modern design, with a glass door and a fully white body that will complement any office space. The interiors are lined with anti-reflective materials in grey, providing a professional look and a comfortable environment for work. The product also comes equipped with a laptop desk and a plug point for charging, ensuring that you stay connected and productive.

At Amitoje India, we believe in making lives easy, and this is evident in the assembly process of the AMITOJE OfficePod. It's foldable, lightweight (

