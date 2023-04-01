Delhi, April 1: The central government recently gave some good news to the employees as it increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% on 7th pay commission recommendations. Now, according to reports the Narendra Modi government is likely review the fitment factor and increase it. The current fitment factor is 2.57 times.

The fitment factor was introduced to ascertain the basic salary of central government employees. As per the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, the fitment ratio was 1.86. But once the 7th Pay Commission came into existence, employees from all pay bands started getting the fitment benefit of 2.57 times. The Pay Commission had recommended this change. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Assam Government Hikes Dearness Allowance by 4% for State Government Employees and Pensioners.

With the revision of Fitment Factor on basis of 7th pay commission, the minimum salary of employees is expected to see a rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. Employees are now demanding the government to raise the fitment factor to 3.68. 7th Pay Commission: Basic Salary Of Government Employees Likely To Be Increased Soon, Check Latest News Update.

Currently, if somebody gets a basic pay of Rs 15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, his total pay will be Rs 15,500×2.57 or Rs 39,835. However, the hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000.

The DA of central government employees was recently increased by 4% to 42%. Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1.

