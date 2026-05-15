‘King’: Is Abhishek Bachchan’s Viral ‘Leaked’ Photo From Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Film Fake?

A viral image allegedly showing Abhishek Bachchan’s first look as the antagonist in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King has taken social media by storm. The blurry still, which depicts the actor in a rugged, action-heavy avatar, surfaced shortly after behind-the-scenes footage of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the film's South Africa schedule also leaked online. While the image has sparked significant fan excitement, new reports suggest the photograph may not be what it seems. ‘King’: Abhishek Bachchan’s Action-Packed Avatar From Shah Rukh Khan Starrer LEAKED Online.

Truth Behind Abhishek Bachchan’s Leaked Photo From ‘King’

Despite the widespread circulation of the "leaked" still, an industry insider has clarified that the image is not an official look from the film's production. The photo in question shows Bachchan standing atop a vehicle against a mountainous backdrop, wearing a long grey overcoat and holding a shotgun.

A well-placed industry source addressed the viral claims and told Hindustan Times, "Abhishek Bachchan is currently travelling for ETPL and has been in Ireland for the same. The images of him from the sets of King that are circulating online are completely fake."

The actor has recently been occupied with his new role as a franchise owner in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), appearing at events alongside cricket legend Rahul Dravid. This confirmed travel schedule places him away from the active filming locations of King during the time the photos allegedly surfaced.

Rising Concerns Over Production Leaks

The fake image is part of a broader trend of unauthorised content emerging from the sets of King. Earlier this week, genuine clips and photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone filming a song sequence on a beach in South Africa went viral. These leaks prompted director Siddharth Anand to issue an appeal to the public, requesting fans to refrain from sharing leaked material to preserve the film's cinematic impact. ‘King’ Director Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence on Leaked Photos of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan From Shoot.

More About ‘King’

King is one of the most anticipated action entertainers of 2026, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in a reported negative role against Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan in a pivotal role and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is currently slated for a major theatrical release on December 24, 2026, positioning it as a significant holiday blockbuster

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).