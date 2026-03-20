VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: As Gurgaon continues its rise as one of India's premier corporate and educational hubs, Amrit Residency, a leading managed accommodation provider, is transforming the way people experience PG in Gurgaon, delivering structured, comfortable, and community-driven living solutions for modern urban residents. Often referred to as studios, apartments, or studio rooms by many urban residents, PG accommodations have evolved significantly in recent years.

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With a growing portfolio of over 40 properties, including 33 dedicated PG accommodations comprising approximately 710 rooms, Amrit Residency has firmly established itself as a trusted name in managed urban housing. The brand's presence spans key residential locations, from PG in Sector 21 Gurgaon, close to major corporate corridors, to PG in Sector 23 Gurgaon and PG in Sector 23A Gurgaon, both well-connected to metro lines, local markets, and everyday conveniences, making it a preferred choice for working professionals and students alike.

Expansion on the Horizon

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Building on strong demand for organized rental housing across the NCR region, Amrit Residency has announced plans for significant expansion. With approximately 10 new properties in the pipeline, the upcoming development is set to add over 300 additional rooms across Gurgaon and the broader NCR area.

The expansion will also introduce co-living spaces and accommodations designed specifically for women, reflecting the brand's commitment to inclusive and diverse housing formats. As more professionals and students relocate to the city, the need for well-managed PG in Gurgaon has never been greater, and Amrit Residency's growth is a direct and strategic response to that reality.

The Managed Living Difference

At the heart of Amrit Residency's offering is the managed living model, a resident-first approach that eliminates the friction of urban relocation. Fully furnished, ready-to-move-in rooms, essential utilities, timely maintenance services, and secure living environments allow residents to settle in quickly and focus on their professional and academic pursuits.

Those seeking a PG in Sector 21, Gurgaon, will find themselves within easy reach of the city's busiest office hubs. Residents choosing a PG in Sector 23, Gurgaon, benefit from excellent metro connectivity and a vibrant neighbourhood feel, while a PG in Sector 23A, Gurgaon, offers the calm of a well-established residential area without compromising on accessibility. Across all three locations, Amrit Residency delivers a consistent, high-quality living experience.

"For individuals relocating from different cities, immediate comfort and functionality are non-negotiable," the company noted. "Our model is built around that reality."

A Vision Born Out of a Crisis

Amrit Residency's story began in 2019, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that exposed critical gaps in the PG sector around cleanliness, food quality, and liveability. Founder Mr. Naveen Kaushik, drawing on his experience at Gemini Solutions, set out to build a more reliable and professional accommodation model. He was later joined by co-founders Advocate Hrithik Sharma and Advocate Sakshi Sharma, whose expertise brought additional depth and professionalism to the venture.

Since then, the brand has grown into one of the most recognized names for quality PG in Gurgaon, and is credited with pioneering the co-living PG concept across several sectors of the city.

About Amrit Residency

Amrit Residency is a Gurgaon-based managed accommodation provider offering PG, co-living, and Airbnb spaces across key NCR sectors. With properties spanning PG in Sector 21 Gurgaon, PG in Sector 23 Gurgaon, and PG in Sector 23A Gurgaon, the company is committed to creating living spaces that prioritize comfort, hygiene, safety, and a sense of community for working professionals and students navigating urban life.

For more information, visit: https://amritresidency.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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