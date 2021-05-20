Gandhidham (Gujarat) [India], May 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amulya Mica, a leading manufacturer of decorative laminates, plywood, and WPC boards after the successful launch of Imperial Premium Laminate Collection with Legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh are coming with visually perfect 1mm laminate collection launch to be unveiled by Harbhajan Singh.

The event will be an online launch on May 22nd, 2022 at 11:30 hrs in association with Ply Reporter and Surfaces Reporter.

"Amulya Mica 1mm laminate collection is very exclusive and is meant for the people who look for perfection. The USP of this collection is that we are launching it with perfectly matched edge banding, and these are available at our stores and outlets so that customers do not have to go anywhere. This is a one major pain point that customers face while looking for a perfect match of edge band and Amulya Mica is the first company to take care of this. Amulya Mica found Harbhajan Singh a perfect match to associate with its decorative laminates product range," said Rakesh Agarwal, MD Amulya Mica on the association with Harbhajan Singh.

"1mm laminate collection will change the way your interiors and furniture look. Because of its perfectly matched edge band this range is actually visually perfect and increase the look of any application by manifold as compared to other laminates," stated Harbhajan Singh on the product.

Amulya Mica, a brand owned by Purbanchal Laminate Pvt Ltd, an MSME based at Gandhidham, a 17 years old company, has been a success story of a single man's dedication and desire to make a footing in the world of big players.

Purbanchal Group of companies manufactures and markets the majority of the products needed for interior decoration of home, office, commercial establishments, etc. The range includes laminates, doors, cladding, WPC, PVC laminate to name a few besides plywood.

To know more about the Amulya Mica1mm Laminate Catalogue, a special preview is being organized for select customers and members of the Press, May 22nd, from 11:30 AM onwards. The launch of the 1mm Laminate catalogue over the web, will be as innovative as the catalogue.

Harbhajan Singh, well known Indian Cricketer popularly known by names such as Bhajji Paji, Turbanator, who is incidentally Amulya Mica's customer also, has consented to be the chief guest and unveil Amulya Mica 1mm Visually Perfect Laminate Collection.

