Jamnagar, (Gujarat) [India], January 4 (ANI): Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, expressed his vision to take Jamnagar's prestige to new heights as India celebrates 25 years of its iconic refinery.

Addressing employees of Reliance during a commemorative event at Jamnagar, he shared his aspirations for the city, his deep love for animals, and his commitment to fulfilling the dreams of his father, Mukesh Ambani, and grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani.

Speaking on the occasion, Anant Ambani stated, "I firmly believe that 25 years from now, when India celebrates its centenary of independence, we will take Jamnagar's prestige and glory to unprecedented heights together."

He reminisced about the legacy of his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, who dreamt of building a world-class refinery, a dream brought to life by Mukesh Ambani during Dhirubhai's lifetime.

"Today, I feel grateful for being entrusted with this invaluable legacy," Anant said. On this milestone day, he pledged to fulfill every vision connected to Jamnagar and promised his father to turn these aspirations into reality.

Anant Ambani also spoke passionately about his love for animals and birds, emphasizing the role of Vantaar, a large-scale wildlife rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation center established by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation.

Inspired by his mother, Nita Ambani, who instilled in him compassion for all living beings, he urged everyone to show love and care toward animals and birds.

"Vantaar has proven that Reliance cares for animals and birds just as much as it does for humans. It stands as a living example of Reliance's 'We Care' philosophy," he remarked.

Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, which happens to be the conglomerate's first, turned 25 years old last week. Twenty-five years ago, on December 28, 1999, Reliance launched its first refinery at Jamnagar. The Jamnagar refinery is a significant milestone in Reliance's history that continues to symbolize the industrial prowess. It is expected to see further advancements while contributing to environmental conservation through initiatives like Vantaar. (ANI)

