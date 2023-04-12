New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): Dubcom Creative expressed its gratitude for the overwhelming response to the Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament held on 8th and 9th April 2023. The event witnessed a massive turnout of approximately 220 participants who showcased their exceptional game play, making the entire tournament a remarkable success. The organizers feel privileged to have provided a platform for players in the region to hone their skills and demonstrate their abilities to the world.

As the event drew to a close, Dubcom Creative announced the results of the matches across various sections.

Women's Open Singles:

SAMRITI PUNYANI (Winner) & HANNAH NAGPAL (Runner-Up)

Women's Open Doubles:

HANNAH NAGPAL/ GAURI DABRAL (Winners) & MANJU KHARE/ VIBHA CHOUDHARY (Runners-Up)

Men's Open:

ABHISHEK GAUR (Winner) & HEMANT KUMAR (Runner-Up)

Men's Open Doubles:

HEMANT KUMAR/ ABHISHEK GAUR (Winners) & VAIBHAV JAGGI/ HARJOT SINGH (Runners-Up)

Mixed Doubles:

APOORVA/ HANNAH NAGPAL (Winners) & HEMANT KUMAR/ DIYA DATTA (Runners-Up)

35+ Singles:

RAMZAN SHEIKH (Winner) & SANTOSH BHAGAT (Runners-Up)

35+ Doubles:

NISHANT GOEL/ RAMZAN SHEIKH (Winners) & ANKUR KHETRAPAL/RAHUL MISRA (Runners-Up)

45+ Singles:

AKHIL MATHUR (Winner) & ASHOK BABU (Runners-Up)

45+ Doubles:

HARJOT SINGH/NISHANT GOEL (Winners) & HEMCHANDRA SINGH NIKHURPA/ MOHD. YAMIN (Runners-Up)

55+ Singles:

CHANDRA BHUSHAN (Winner) & PAWAN JAIN (Runner-Up)

55+ Doubles:

PAWAN JAIN/ CHANDRA BHUSHAN (Winners) & SANJEEV MAGON/ RAJ DUTT (Runners-Up)

65+ Singles:

AJEET BHARDWAJ (Winner) & Cmdr RAVI INDER SINGH (Runners-Up)

65+ Doubles:

B.D. AGNIHOTRI/ Cmdr RAVI INDER SINGH (Winners) & AJEET BHARDWAJ/ MAHESH GOYAL (Runners-Up)

The owners of Dubcom Creative Pvt. Ltd., Hamir and Sumedha, expressed their profound gratitude for the tremendous response garnered by the Rashtra Gaurav Tennis Tournament. They were delighted to have played a pivotal role in promoting the professional Indian tennis players of tomorrow. The organizers gleaned invaluable insights from the event and their enthusiasm for hosting similar events in the future has only been augmented.

