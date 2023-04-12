Puthandu is known as the celebration of the Tamil New Year. Also known as Chithirai Thirunal, Puthandu 2023 will be celebrated on April 14. According to the Tamil Calendar, this day marks the first day of the Chithirai month. This day is also known as Varusha Pirappu, which translates to the 'birth of a new year.' People often share Happy Tamil New Year 2023 wishes, Varusha Pirappu Nalvalthukal greetings, Happy Puthandu 2023 messages, Vhithirai Thirunal 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal Facebook pictures with family and friends online.

Tamil Puthandu is celebrated on the occasion of Mesha Sankranti. In Tamil Nadu, the new year starts the same day Sankranthi occurs after sunrise and before sunset. However, the year begins the following day if Sankranthi takes place after sunset. The Tamil Sankranti moment on Puthandu 2023 falls at 3:12 PM on April 14. Puthandu 2023 Recipe Videos: From Vazhakkai Varuval to Kalkandu Sadam, 5 Food Items To Celebrate Tamil New Year.

The celebration of Tamil New Year is believed to be a joyous and auspicious time for one and all. People often dress up in new clothes, prepare delicious delicacies, and invite family and friends for a splendid time together. Sharing Happy Tamil New Year 2023 wishes, messages, images, and greetings is integral to celebrating this community event.

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Bless You and Keep You Safe Always. May the Coming Year Be the Best Ever for Your. Happy New Year to You.

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This New Year Begin With a Lot of Hope and Inspiration. Eniya Puthandu Vazthukal.

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Tamil New Year, Wish You Be Showered With the Divine Blessings…of Happiness and Prosperity.

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Tamil New Year Bring Lot of Cheer, Affluence and Peace in Your Life. May the Divine Power Give You Enough Strength for Tolerating the Highs and Lows of Life With Calmness.

Puthandu Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It's a New Beginning! Have a Happy Journey This Year! Wishing You a Happy and Prosperous Year. Puthandu Vazthukal!

We hope that these wishes add to the festivities of your Tamil New Year celebration. This celebration is bound to be more fun as it also makes way for a long weekend for many people in the middle of the month. People are sure to have planned weekend getaways or other fun activities to make the most of this much-needed break at the beginning of a new financial year. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Tamil New Year 2023!

