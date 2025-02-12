BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 12: Antara AGEasy, the direct-to-consumer business of Antara Senior Care - an integrated ecosystem of senior care spanning several businesses - has launched the 'Fun is Ageless' campaign. Rooted in insights from customer immersion sessions with seniors, this digital-first ad film series aims to break the conventional sympathy- driven narrative surrounding senior care. Instead, it presents a vibrant, aspirational world where ageing is not a limitation but an opportunity to embrace new experiences with seniors leading an active, independent, and joyful life.

The campaign, consisting of seven quirky, engaging ad films, showcases life that is not restricted by age and an ageing mindset. The films depict an inspiring vision of senior living, overcoming physical limitations with the help of AGEasy products and enjoying every moment of their golden years.

Rohit Bishnu Khatua, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Antara Senior Care said, "Ageing should never be seen as a limitation, instead a liberating phenomenon of life. The "Fun is Ageless" film series is more than just a campaign; it's a movement to reshape the narrative around ageing. We aim to challenge existing stereotypes and inspire seniors and caregivers to see ageing as an opportunity for fun, adventure, and new experiences. Antara AGEasy is committed to enabling this journey by providing seniors with solutions that support their independence, comfort, and aspirations."

Each ad film in the series humorously showcases the joy of senior hood, fostering a sense of excitement through its refreshing take on senior care, encouraging a shift in mindset. The first film follows a father and his friends planning a trip to Goa but feeling hesitant to ask his son. The son encourages his father to pursue his wish, reassuring him that Antara AGEasy products will help manage his health conditions. Watch the full film here - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/xjlqZ9dhjA8

AGEasy is India's only dedicated senior care online and offline store, empowering seniors to lead independent, fulfilling lives through innovative health and wellness solutions. Helping to manage chronic conditions such as lung health, joint health, and fall prevention, AGEasy provides seniors and caregivers with a carefully curated selection of products that address these challenges. Part of the $5Bn Max Group's Antara Senior Care, AGEasy continues to champion the cause of empowering seniors to age with joy and ease.

