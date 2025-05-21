VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 21: Appinventiv, the digital engineering leader that launched the EduBoost Scholarship Program, pledging INR 1 crore for underprivileged students, concluded its first award ceremony on 11th March 2025. During the award ceremony, 50 merit scholars were awarded the first scholarship remuneration out of the 4-year payment support by Appinventiv. This marks the first milestone for the 1600+ tech evangelists' organization in its mission to empower the future tech talent of our nation by providing financial assistance.

The scholarship amount disbursed covers educational expenses, such as tuition fees, admission fees, exam fees, books, etc., and living expenses, including hostel fees, mess fees, uniforms, etc. It also covers laptops, mobile phones, other equipment, and a monthly allowance. The nature of aid provided to aspiring higher education talent attracted over 18,000 applications, and an extensive evaluation process was set in place to finalize the top eligible scholars for the program.

The merit-based winners were selected after an exhaustive evaluation and screening process, which included the following mandates:

* Applicants must be currently enrolled in the first year of their BTech (CSE, IT, ECE, and EEE) or BCA courses.

* Applicants must have scored at least 70% in Class 12.

* The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to INR 8,00,000.

* Students from all over India are eligible to apply.

* Children of employees of Buddy4Study and Appinventiv are ineligible.

* Priority preference was given to girls, Persons with a Disability (PwD), students with single parents, and orphans.

The EduBoost Program scholarship awardees were provided certificates and goodies, along with a thorough counseling session aimed at motivating them toward the right career direction. The event concluded with lunch and interview interactions to understand other challenges these students were facing and strategize solutions to address them. The organization also extends its support to future graduates enrolled in this program by providing them with a direct interview opportunity to work at Appinventiv.

"The first cohort is quite energetic and improves our confidence in the end output, that is, our scholarly students achieving their tech ambitions. We have planned continued support for the enrolled students based on their performance in the first year to ensure completion of their respective courses. But that's not it, we're also going to offer some of these students job opportunities at Appinventiv to shape their future even further and help them become the leaders of tomorrow," said Dileep Gupta, Co-founder of Appinventiv.

The EduBoost Scholarship Program aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) and Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG5), which work to strengthen the importance of affordable, quality education and gender equality. The deep impact of this strategically formed scholarship program has been recognized with the Best Education Scholarship Award at the Indian CSR Awards 2024.

About Appinventiv

Appinventiv is an IT engineering leader with a team of 1600+ tech experts operating from its five excellence centers in India, USA, Australia, UAE, UK, and Canada. The digital transformation firm offers consulting, design, development, deployment, and post-deployment support services to innovative startups, scaleups, and enterprises.

Appinventiv's strategic consultation has also been rewarded with critical government projects from the Government of India, MP, Uttarakhand, and Qatar. Its strong track record of a 96.7% client satisfaction rate in 3000+ digital asset deliveries has consecutively won the company Deloitte Tech Fast 50 India Award in 2023 and 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing IT leaders in the industry.

