Manchester United FC had a poor season, currently sitting at the 16th spot of the English Premier League 2024-25 points table. But all those sorrows are bound to disappear for the Red Devils if they manage to win the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final match at the Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain, and clinch the UEL 2024-25 trophy. Despite having a poor season, Manchester United managed to storm into the Europa League 2024-25 final, and it would not have been possible without their captain Bruno Fernandes, the top-scorer of the tournament so far. UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Final Preview: Manchester Utd, Tottenham Hotspur Seek To Salvage Season at San Mames Stadium.

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final match is scheduled to be played from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, May 22. It would be very crucial for the head coach Ruben Amorim to have all his important players ahead of the all-important UEL 2024-25 final match decider, especially captain Bruno Fernandes, who has seven goals in the competition, including the brace in the first leg semi-final match. For Manchester United, the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final match also means a lot, having last won the competition in 2016-17.

Will Bruno Fernandes Play in Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Final Match?

Bruno Fernandes is fully match-fit and has trained with the rest of the Red Devils squad. So, it is expected that the Portuguese attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes will be playing in the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 final match. Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024–25 Final Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Summit Clash Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Coach Ruben Amorim might select the 3-4-2-1 formation, just like he did in the UEL 2024-25 semi-final matches. In this scenario, Bruno Fernandes is expected to lead as an attacking midfielder, and also as a false no. 9, pairing with Garnacho, and catering to the lone striker Højlund.

