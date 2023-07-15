BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: One can access affordable and cost-effective Flexi Loans on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Designed to be versatile, borrowers can use it to manage both planned and unexpected financial emergencies affordably. The Flexi Loan redefines the traditional borrowing mode. Interest rate is charged only on the amount utilised for the first few years. The EMI amount in the later phase of the tenure will include both the principal and interest component. One can borrow and make multiple withdrawals from the loan account as per the requirement. No charges are levied on prepayment. Get the required funds instantly by meeting the simple eligibility criteria and submitting minimal documents. Here are some top benefits individuals can enjoy when opting for a Flexi Loan on Bajaj Markets:

- Easy online application process

- Competitive interest rates

- Pre-approved loan limit based on the applicant’s credit profile

- Option to borrow the funds multiple times without the need to submit fresh application each time

- Minimal processing fee

- No penalties on part-prepayment

- A restriction-free sanction, ideal for all expenses

- Pay the interest only on the utilised loan amount and lower monthly EMI outgo

- Relaxed eligibility criteria

- Access to a Flexi Loan EMI calculator

- Quick disbursement of funds

Applying for a Flexi Loan on Bajaj Markets is a simple and straightforward process. Individuals can visit the website or download the mobile application and follow the application process to avail this credit instrument without any hassles.

