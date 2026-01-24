Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, seized 1.815 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at Rs 2.89 crore from a courier consignment that arrived at the International Courier Terminal, Mumbai, from Riyadh. The gold was ingeniously concealed inside a courier parcel containing a meat-grinding machine.

After detailed examination and dismantling of the meat grinder, and upon breaking open the internal gear, DRI officers recovered 32 cut pieces of gold of varying sizes, ingeniously concealed within the gear of the grinder.

Also Read | Indian Culinary Staples Take Centre Stage at World Economic Forum in Davos; Know How Davos Savoured Samosa, Paranthas and Khichdi.

A total of 1,815 grams of gold, along with the meat grinder used for concealment, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

In a swift follow-up action, DRI apprehended two persons: the person responsible for collecting the courier consignment and another one who had arranged KYC documents to facilitate clearance of the shipment.

Also Read | Gujarat Police Under Scrutiny As Head Constable Dies by Suicide in Gandhinagar Following Two More Deaths in Bharuch Within 24 Hours.

This case highlights the evolving, sophisticated concealment techniques adopted by gold-smuggling syndicates to evade detection. The DRI remains committed to exposing new smuggling methods, dismantling transnational smuggling networks, and safeguarding the country's economic security.

Further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, in a major crackdown on trans-border smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) conducted searches in Delhi and Agartala and busted a well-organised international gold smuggling syndicate operating from Dubai and Bangladesh. The action led to the seizure of more than 29 kg foreign-origin gold and cash worth approximately ₹2.90 crore.

Based on specific intelligence, on 6th January 2026, a key syndicate member was apprehended from a domestic logistics warehouse while taking delivery of two consignments originating from Agartala, Tripura. Examination of the consignments led to the recovery of 15 kg of foreign-origin gold, bearing international refinery markings, valued at approximately ₹20.73 crore.

Simultaneous searches conducted at multiple locations in Delhi and Agartala resulted in the recovery of an additional 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold and ₹2.90 crore in cash, including Indian and Bangladeshi currency. Thus, a total of 29.2 kg of gold, valued at approx ₹40 crore, and cash of ₹2.9 crore have been seized under the Customs Act. Further, four members of the syndicate have been arrested. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)