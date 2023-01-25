New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/SRV): Aranyam, one of the pioneering chemical-free perfume brands in India, has set the goal to be among the top 15 perfume brands in the country within the next few years. Aranyam's ambition to lead the market is backed by its phenomenal growth story, which includes a whopping 100 per cent year-on-year growth since its inception in 2019. Moreover, the brand, founded just six months before the pandemic, sailed through the vicissitudes of the crisis while maintaining its constant month-on-month growth between 20 to 25 per cent.

Driving its massive growth figures is Aranyam's strong online presence on Amazon, as well as its website, and the robust sales from the offline exhibitions and shop-in-shops at Iskcon temples in Mumbai, Pune, Palghar and Mayapur. Currently, the brand offers 45 variants of authentic fragrances such chandan, desi gulab, jasmine and many more..

Setting the tone and the brand vision for the single-minded expansion, Lalita Jadhav, Founder & CEO of Aranyam, said, "Ever since inception, we have seen steady growth in demand from customers, who in turn have entrusted us with their brand loyalty. This testifies to the premium curated quality of the products we so painstakingly bring to the table. Synthetic perfumes with lower prices have a larger market share in the Indian fragrance sector. However, as customers become more aware of the detrimental effects of chemicals, Aranyam rightfully positions itself as the purest natural perfumes in the country."

Aranyam's meteoric brand journey and growth can be attributed to its persistent purpose of keeping the luxury of a premium scent affordable. With an excellent product line ranging from INR 1000 to INR 3000, the brand meets the cardinal expectations of today's health and environment-conscious consumer: by employing natural extraction via a distillation process from flowers, plants, and fruits; hence the products are skin-friendly and even safe for children.

Additionally, along with its cruelty-free and clean and green goals, Aranyam strives to be a locally sourced brand, bringing together fine natural ingredients from farmlands across India, working at the grassroots level, with proud associations with farmers.

