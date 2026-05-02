Meta Threatens To Shut Down Facebook, Instagram in New Mexico Amid Legal Battle Over Child Safety, Mental Health Harm Claims

Meta has raised the possibility of withdrawing its social media services from New Mexico as it faces a significant legal battle over child safety and mental health. The company stated in recent court filings that requirements proposed by state prosecutors are technically unfeasible. This legal clash precedes a bench trial scheduled for next week, marking a critical phase in a case that has already seen the tech giant hit with substantial financial penalties.

Meta Trouble: The Impasse Over Age Verification

The dispute centres on demands from New Mexico prosecutors for fundamental changes to how Meta platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, operate for younger users. Key proposals include a requirement for 99 per cent accuracy in verifying that child users are at least 13 years old. Prosecutors also seek to eliminate addictive features such as infinite scroll and auto-play for minors, alongside a push for mandatory parental supervision for all child accounts. Meta Acquires AI Startup Assured Robot Intelligence to Accelerate Humanoid Robotics Development.

Meta argued in an unsealed filing on Thursday that these obligations are practically impossible to fulfil. The company suggested that the only way to avoid violating such a court order would be to shut down its services for all 2.1 million residents of the state. Such a move would impact not only personal communication but also thousands of businesses that rely on the platforms for advertising and commerce.

New Mexico: A First in Legal Precedent

New Mexico is at the forefront of a broader national movement, with more than 40 state attorneys general currently suing Meta over claims that the company contributes to a youth mental health crisis. This case is the first to reach the trial stage. It follows a jury determination that Meta knowingly harmed children and concealed information regarding child exploitation, resulting in USD 375 million in civil penalties during an earlier phase of the proceedings.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has dismissed Meta’s claims of impracticality. He argued that features like infinite scroll are relatively recent developments and that the platforms could be made safer without being dismantled. Torrez emphasised that the state would not ignore the exploitation of children for the sake of advertising contracts.

Potential Consequences of a Withdrawal

Legal experts suggest that while a withdrawal from a specific US state would be unprecedented, Meta has taken similar actions internationally. In 2023, the platform blocked local news content in Canada in response to a law requiring payment to publishers. Experts note that if the cost of maintaining a bespoke, state-specific version of the service exceeds the commercial value of that territory, a shutdown becomes a legitimate business consideration.

However, critics warn that a total shutdown could be viewed as an act of hostility toward the residents of New Mexico. There are also concerns about unintended consequences, similar to those seen in Canada when news blocks restricted the flow of vital information during wildfire evacuations.

Background and Wider Context

The legal pressure on Meta is not confined to New Mexico. A jury in Los Angeles recently found both Meta and YouTube liable for harms caused to children using their platforms. Internationally, countries are increasingly moving toward stricter online safety laws, including outright social media bans for younger teens or mandatory parental linking. Mark Zuckerberg Links Upcoming Meta Layoffs to Multi-Billion Dollar AI Infrastructure Spending.

Meta continues to maintain that it is being unfairly singled out among hundreds of apps used by teenagers. The company asserts that it consistently improves its safety features and that the proposed court-supervised monitor and default privacy settings go beyond what is reasonable for a single market participant. The upcoming bench trial will determine whether these safety mandates will be legally enforced, potentially setting a standard for the rest of the United Kingdom and the United States.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).