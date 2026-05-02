Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of May 2, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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The Nagaland State Lottery Department will officially declare the results of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery draw of today, May 2, soon. The draw will be held at 1:00 PM in Kohima. It is the first of three daily sessions managed by the state's Finance Department and remains a key revenue generator for the region. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday lottery.

The first prize for the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery, valued at INR 1 Crore (including the super prize amount), will be awarded to a single lucky ticket holder. In addition to the jackpot, the lottery features a tiered prize structure to distribute winnings among a broader pool of participants. Managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, the "Dear" series is known for its transparent operation. Shillong Teer Result Today, May 2, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Vision Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

The results of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday lottery will be published in real-time on official portals like nagalandlotteries.com and lotterysambad.com. Participants can also watch the online telecast of the Dear Vision Saturday lottery above. Lottery players are encouraged to cross-check their ticket numbers against the official PDF result sheet. The department emphasises that winning tickets must be kept in good condition, as damaged or tampered tickets are not eligible for prize claims.

Winners of smaller amounts (typically up to INR 10,000) can redeem their prizes through authorised lottery agents. For larger sums, including the INR 1 crore jackpot, winners of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery must submit a formal claim to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. This process requires the original winning ticket, a government-issued ID (such as an Aadhaar or PAN card), and specific claim forms available at the department’s office.

About Nagalald Lottery

Nagaland is one of 13 Indian states where lotteries are legally permitted. Since its establishment in 1972, the state lottery has evolved from a simple paper draw into a high-frequency system with morning, day, and evening sessions, supporting various state welfare initiatives and providing livelihood opportunities for thousands of local vendors. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).