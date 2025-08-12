PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 12: In a major development that will redefine fertility care in India, over 350 IVF specialists, immunologists, geneticists, and researchers have come together to launch the Association of Reproductive Genetics & Immunology (ARGI), the first dedicated professional body focused on recurrent implantation failure (RIF) and recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL).

The association aims to bring cutting-edge immunogenomic science to the forefront of reproductive medicine, offering precision diagnostics and evidence-based treatment protocols for cases previously labelled as "unexplained infertility".

Dr. Jayesh Amin, a senior IVF clinician with over two decades of experience, was appointed the Founding President of ARGI. Based in Ahmedabad, Dr. Amin is widely recognised for his clinical work and contributions to assisted reproduction in India.

Speaking at the inaugural ARGI Summit, Dr. Amin said, "ARGI is founded on the belief that science and clinical care must come together to decode the unexplained. It will focus on uncovering hidden immune dysfunctions and genetic anomalies that contribute to repeated fertility failures and offer targeted, research-backed treatments. The goal is to reduce repeated implantation failures and unexplained pregnancy losses."

The inaugural Summit, organised in Bengaluru on July 27, drew participation from leading national and international experts, highlighting the growing interest in personalised medicine and its applications in fertility care.

Dr. Vasanthi Palanivel, a distinguished expert in immunology and cell therapy, was named Vice President of the association. Speaking about the association's mission, she said, "ARGI is not just a scientific milestone but a shift towards compassionate and personalised care. It will serve as a platform where clinicians and researchers collaborate to bring real change to patients' lives."

ARGI represents a transformative shift in how clinicians approach infertility, moving away from conventional trial-and-error IVF methods towards data-driven, individualised solutions. The association plans to initiate multi-centre clinical trials, develop standardised diagnostic protocols, and establish a robust national database to support research in reproductive immunogenetics.

ARGI will also serve as an educational hub, offering training, international partnerships, and upskilling programs for fertility specialists across the country. It aims to nurture a new generation of clinicians who can apply immunogenetic insights in everyday reproductive care.

About the Association of Reproductive Genetics and Immunology:

The Association of Reproductive Genetics and Immunology (ARGI) is India's first professional society dedicated to advancing the understanding and treatment of RIF and RPL through cutting-edge research, diagnostics, and clinical collaboration. Its mission is to integrate genetics, immunology, and reproductive science to create individualised, evidence-based fertility care.

