Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Admit to India Losing 6 Jets and 250 Soldiers in Pakistan War? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video

Mumbai, August 12: A video purportedly showing Indian Army General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), admitting that the IAF lost six fighter jets and 250 soldiers were martyred along the LOC during the recent conflict with Pakistan has surfaced on social media platforms. The reference to war comes from the recent Operation Sindoor that was launched in retaliation to the drastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the skirmishes that followed.

In the viral video, spanning over 40 seconds, General Dwivedi is allegedly heard saying, “We have already lost six jets and 250 soldiers, but we will never give up, we will learn. We have some deductions." The video has been going on several social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter, Facebook, etc. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has called the video fake and digitally altered. Scroll down to check the truth. India Shot Down 5 Pakistan Fighter Jets, 1 Military Aircraft During Operation Sindoor, Says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh (Watch Video).

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Admits to India Losing 6 Jets and 250 Soldiers in Pakistan War?

🚨 DEEPFAKE ALERT! A digitally altered video is circulating online, falsely showing the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi admitting that India lost 6 jets and 250 soldiers in the war against Pakistan.#PIBFactCheck ✅ This is an AI-generated deepfake video. ✅ The… pic.twitter.com/Bx64YRpkcP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 12, 2025

Fact Check: Video Is AI-Generated, Says PIB

Meanwhile, the PIB Fact Check has debunked the viral video, saying it is a deepfake video generated using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The PIB confirmed that the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has made no such statements. The government agency also posted a link to the original, unedited speech.

India Downs 6 Pakistani Jets During Op Sindoor: IAF Chief AP Singh

Meanwhile, on August 9, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief AP Singh, in a massive disclosure, said the surface-to-air missile systems of the armed forces destroyed five Pakistani fighter jets and another aircraft designed for airborne surveillance during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at the Air Chief Marshal LM Katre lecture in Bengaluru, the IAF chief further revealed that some parked US-made F-16 jets suffered damage at the Jacobabad airbase when India targeted Pakistan's military sites on May 10. Two command and control centres were also damaged. Fact Check: Did Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Admit to India Losing 6 Jets and 1 Heron UAV During Operation Sindoor? PIB Reveals Truth As AI-Generated Deepfake Video Goes Viral.

"We have at least five fighters confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW&C (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," he said.

Fact check

Claim : Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi admitted that India lost 6 jets and 250 soldiers in Pakistan war. Conclusion : The claim is false. This is an AI-generated deepfake video. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).