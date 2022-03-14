Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ashoka Innovators for the Public and Nagaland State Government have collaborated to build a changemaking ecosystem in the Nagaland school education system.

This collaboration seeks to advance a culture of changemaking, innovation and problem solving among the students in the state of Nagaland.

Also Read | Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2022 Red Carpet Sees Bollywood's Creme de la Creme Dazzle.

The partnership aims to train a select group of 100 teachers in the state to become Changemaker Ambassadors who will support students in their respective schools who will further receive opportunities to kickstart their own learning journey to become changemakers who have mastered future-ready changemaking skills.

Talking about the collaboration, Shanavas C, Principal Director, Department of School Education (DoSE), Nagaland said, "It is our prime objective to help all students of Nagaland to thrive in this rapidly changing world. This Ambassador program with Ashoka is a big step towards achieving that goal."

Also Read | West Ham's Ukrainian Striker Andriy Yarmolenko Breaks Down in Tears After Scoring for West Ham Against Aston Villa (Watch Video).

Over the last four decades, Ashoka has built and cultivated a community of leaders as social entrepreneurs and changemakers who see that the world now needs an Everyone a Changemaker culture, where every person practices the critical skills of empathy, teamwork, leadership and changemaking. Ashoka collaborates to transform institutions and cultures worldwide, so they support changemaking for the good of society.

Dr Shruti Nair, Director - Youth Years, South Asia from Ashoka said, "We strongly believe young people growing up as changemakers has the potential to inspire an entire generation. Our partnership with DoSE, Nagaland will empower teachers with skills that further enable young people in the state. We are also very grateful to Mphasis F1 Foundation who partnered with us in our work towards building a society where everyone realises their power to give and bring change."

This partnership will be a powerful demonstration of the power of educators/teachers in influencing young people to be the change they want to see in the society and lead by example. Both Ashoka and the DoSE, Nagaland want our young people to have the right skills to deal with the uncertainty and volatility in the new world and develop their inherent power to be Changemakers, a skillset that will help them thrive in the future.

Ashoka is leading the way to an "Everyone a Changemaker" World. As the world's largest network of changemakers and social innovators with more than 4,000+ social entrepreneurs in over 90 countries, Ashoka aims to bring about large-scale social change. Ashoka supports innovators to get started, grow their ideas, collaborate, reshape whole systems and influence societal transformation. Founded in 1980, by Bill Drayton with the belief that the most powerful force in the world is a big idea in the hands of an entrepreneur, Ashoka applies insights from the world's leading social entrepreneurs to set in motion profound societal transformation. Current insights indicate that our rapidly changing world calls for an "Everyone a Changemaker" world, one where every person practices the critical skills of empathy, teamwork, leadership and changemaking.

For more information on Ashoka, please visit www.ashoka.org.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)