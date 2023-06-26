PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 26: Ashton Gray Investments, a renowned Texas-based real estate development and investments firm, hosted its highly anticipated Grayvolve event in Bengaluru on 23 June 2023. The event served as a platform for Ashton Gray to connect with its esteemed channel partners and investors to announce the launch of their latest project, 'Georgetown.' This project offers a lucrative and rewarding investment opportunity for investors seeking superior real estate investments in the United States.

Sudharshan Vembutty, Founder & President of Ashton Gray Investments, expressed his delight at the tremendous success of the Grayvolve event and the overwhelmingly positive response received from channel partners. He stated, "We are thrilled with the success of the Grayvolve event in Bengaluru. The event provided us with an invaluable opportunity to engage with our esteemed channel partners, investors and showcase the exciting prospects that lie ahead. The overwhelming response we received reaffirms the strong relationships we have cultivated and the trust our partners have placed in us."

Sumi Rengaraj, Co-Founder & CEO of Ashton Gray Investments, who shared the company's journey during her address to the gathering, also spoke, emphasizing its potential as a lucrative investment opportunity. Commenting on the launch of the new project, She stated, "We are excited to present the Georgetown project, which offers investors a unique chance to invest in a 5.6-acre commercial site in Georgetown, Texas. Developed by Johnson Development, a nationally recognized master-plan developer, this project will include premier homebuilders, making it an attractive site for commercial development. With its strategic location near Parmer Ranch and Sun City, along with convenient access to major arterial highways, Georgetown presents a compelling investment opportunity."

Furthermore, with the inclusion of premier homebuilders, the Georgetown project is poised to attract families and homebuyers from the surrounding. Boasting desirable school districts, proximity to the Bar W Marketplace Shopping Center, and the upcoming Wildflower House Amenity Center, this project promises a vibrant and bustling environment that adds value to the commercial site and opens doors to lucrative investment prospects. Ashton Gray and Johnson Development have entered into a joint venture for the 523-acre project - Nolina, in which they will be buying back 23.2 acres of commercial site for future development.

The Ashton Gray Investments team believes that collaboration and synergy between channel partners and investors are vital to unlocking remarkable investment opportunities and achieving mutual success. Grayvolve, the flagship initiative by Ashton Gray Investments, serves as a dynamic platform designed to connect with channel partners and investors. It offers a comprehensive ecosystem to enhance partners' capabilities and expand their business horizons, providing access to a vast network of high-quality investment options carefully curated to meet the diverse needs of their clients. Moreover, Grayvolve fosters an environment that cultivates trust and confidence for investors, ensuring a rewarding experience.

In addition to the Georgetown project launch, Ashton Gray Investments unveiled Elmbase, an exciting tech-enabled platform for real estate enthusiasts and investors. This innovative platform allows users to discover, connect and engage with the latest deals and offers like never before.

Ashton Gray Investments has a proven track record of success, with over 13 years of experience in real estate development. Their impressive portfolio includes luxury spec homes, subdivisions, multi-family properties, retail centers, senior living communities, and master-plan developments. The company's commitment to integrity, transparency, and excellence has earned them recognition and accolades within the industry.

Investing with Ashton Gray offers numerous advantages, including a low barrier to entry, diversification of investments, global investment opportunities, short tenure for faster returns, and secured investments through their vertically integrated model. With a 100% performance record for over a decade, Ashton Gray Investments continues to deliver outsized returns and exceed investor expectations.

Individuals who are Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), and Private Limited Companies are eligible to invest. However, it is crucial to ensure compliance with regulations before proceeding.

