New Delhi [India], February 12: Sharul Channa, one of Asia's Top 10 comedians, is all set to storm the stage in India with her much-anticipated comedy tour. The Singapore-based comedian will be returning to her roots with performances in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh, this February and March, promising an evening of witty and unapologetic humour.

A powerhouse performer, Sharul has graced some of the world's most prestigious comedy festivals and has been named one of the Top 10 Stand-Up Comedians in Asia by Asia Comedy Awards. She uses comedy as a medium to challenge societal norms and spark conversations on critical social and political issues, seamlessly combining theatrical storytelling with stand-up. Her upbringing across India and Singapore gives her a fresh and layered comedic voice, allowing her to dissect cultural nuances with sharp wit and authenticity.

Sharul Channa's India tour kicks off in Chandigarh, followed by Mumbai, and Delhi. "Comedy is the best way to have a conversation about things that matter, but in a fun, accessible way. This show will not just make you laugh, but it will also get you thinking, which is what comedy is all about," says Sharul Channa about her latest tour.

Having spent a considerable part of her life in Delhi and Chandigarh, this homecoming tour is more than just a series of performances--it is a tribute to the honour the legacy of her grandparents - her grandfather, Dewan Baldev Raj Sahni, owned acres of farm land that he cultivated and distributed the produce across Northern India, while her grandmother, Shiv Kumari Sahni taught knitting and sewing to women in a government school. Both were deeply patriotic and committed to promoting local art, culture, and agriculture from the grassroots. Through this tour, Sharul aims to pay homage to their contributions to her journey and carry forward their spirit of cultural celebration and resilience.

The tour dates are as follows:

* Chandigarh: 21st February 2025, 8:00 PM at The Laugh Club

* Mumbai: 2nd March 2025, 8.00 PM at Moxy Mumbai, Andheri West

* Delhi: 9th March 2025, 8:30 PM at The Laugh Store, DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

Speaking about her return to India, Sharul adds, "Performing in India is always special, but this tour is deeply personal to me. I have some fond memories of growing up across Delhi and Chandigarh, and coming back here to perform feels like a heartfelt reunion. It's not just about comedy--it's about reconnecting with my roots, honouring my grandparents' legacy, and sharing laughter with audiences that understand the pulse of my humour."

Fans can expect an electrifying evening filled with laugh-out-loud moments as Sharul delivers her unapologetic takes on life, society, and everything in between. Known for her fearless approach to stand-up, she masterfully blends personal anecdotes with larger social themes, making her one of the most compelling voices in contemporary comedy.

With a dynamic 2025 ahead, including multiple performances across India, Sharul Channa is all set to leave audiences in splits while delivering comedy with depth and meaning.

Tickets for her Delhi, Chandigarh and Mumbai shows are now available on BookMyShow.

About Sharul Channa:

Sharul Channa is Singapore's only full-time female stand-up comedian, with over 12 years of experience in the industry. Renowned for her sharp and fearless takes on social issues, identity, and gender dynamics, she brings a unique perspective shaped by her multicultural heritage as an Indian growing up in Singapore. Her humour, rooted in real-life experiences, resonates with diverse audiences globally.

A powerhouse performer, Sharul has graced some of the world's most prestigious comedy festivals, including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Singapore Comedy Fringe. She has also appeared on Comedy Central Asia and was one of the voices for Netflix's animated series, 'Downstairs'. Named one of the Top 10 Stand-Up Comedians in Asia by Asia Comedy Awards, she has toured globally with sold-out shows like Just Joking, Saree Not Sorry, and Sharul Channa Live in 2024.

Trained in theatre at the Lasalle College of Arts, Sharul seamlessly combines theatrical storytelling with stand-up, making her performances both engaging and thought-provoking.

