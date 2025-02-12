Mumbai, February 12: In Bihar’s Siwan district, a man with a criminal record opened fire while attempting to flee from a hospital, injuring a patient instead of the intended target, a security guard. The shooting took place soon after Saddam Hussain, a criminal, surrendered in court. Following his surrender, the police brought him to the hospital for a medical checkup. Authorities suspect the shooter may have been targeting Saddam Hussain.

According to a report by NDTV, Arbaaz Alam was spotted walking through the hospital corridor with a handgun in hand before he entered the women’s washroom. Noticing this, a security guard attempted to restrain him, but Alam resisted. In response, the guard struck him with a baton, prompting Alam to flee the hospital with the guard in pursuit, police said. Bihar Shocker: Woman Shot Dead While Confronting Robbers in Her House in Muzaffarpur, 2 Arrested.

As he ran outside, Arbaaz Alam fired multiple shots at the guard, but missed, unintentionally hitting a patient, Alok Tiwari, a local resident. Tiwari is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, police said. Bihar Shocker: 8 Kanwariyas Electrocuted to Death Due to Short Circuit in DJ Trolley in Sultanpur (Watch Video)

Other security personnel stationed at the hospital gate joined the chase and managed to overpower Alam. He was soon handed over to the police, who recovered two bullets and a motorcycle from him. Officials also stated that Alam was under the influence at the time of the incident.

