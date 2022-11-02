Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 10th edition of TrafficInfraTech Expo along with Smart Mobility Expo, Parking InfraTech Expo and Road InfraTech Expo will take place in Mumbai from November 16-18, 2022 at Hall no 4, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

Organised by VIS Group, the Show is in tune with the Government's vision of strengthening all node of transport - Roads, Railways, Airports, Ports, Mass Transportation, Waterways, and Logistics Infrastructure - and of providing safe mobility with the inclusion of technology. In 2022-23, the National Highway Network would be expanded by 25000 kilometres, with a budget of Rs 20000 crore (USD 2.67 billion).

With so much of focus on strengthening India's mobility space, the event will be the perfect place for solution seekers to meet the technology/product providers in Traffic Management/Technology, ITS, Tolling, Telematics, Parking, Mass Transport, EVs and new Mobility.

With participation from over 200+ brands, 5000+ business visitors, from 20 countries including USA, the UK, UAE, Germany, Israel, Australia, the Expo will have latest products and systems in ITS, IoT, AI & Blockchain, Logistics, Vehicle Telematics, Delineator; Road Safety, Traffic Monitoring, Smart Parking App, ATCS, New construction technology, New Mobility and many more will be on display under one roof.

The Expos will be an ideal platform to witness technological advancements, meet technology/solution providers, identify key market trends and to meet & learn from the experts. Some of the innovative products/technology that will be exhibited include surveillance systems, public access systems and access control system high-quality video security products, Toll Automation, Parking Management & ATMS; Smart city solutions ATCS, smart parking, big data analytics and intelligent streetlights.

At the Expo, one can witness a complete range of enforcement technology solutions: ANPR enabled-software that is built with advanced AI helps monitor and identify vehicles in real-time. In addition, integration with intelligent video analytics software can enable applications such as vehicle counting, average speed detection, stationary vehicle detection, and wrong way detection. With this information, traffic flow throughout the day can be calculated and traffic violations can be identified immediately, enhancing road safety.

The visitors can see camera-based parking management and parking detection solutions for on-street and off-street parking monitoring. There are solutions for Traffic Survey & Data Analysis, 4D imaging radars to provide real-time solutions to detect bridges, vehicle-under-the-bridge scenarios and manholes. Also being showcased are intelligent Fleet Safety Solutions.

Another focus area at the expo is the showcasing of technology and solutions for durable pavement construction.

The show is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, powered by Mumbai Metropolitan Road Development Authority, and supported by organizations like National Highways Authority of India Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking, National Highways Builders Federation, Association of State Road Transport Undertaking, CSIR-Central Road Research Institute, Builders' Association of India, Association of Multimodal Transport Operators of India and others.

Conference

The three-level conference covers topics like Town Planning and Transport Infrastructure; ITS with 5G and beyond; GPS based Tolling; Technical presentations on Utilisation of Steel Slag in Road Infrastructure, Innovations in Pavement technology and materials, Next Generation Road Safety, Multi-Modal Integration: Infrastructure, Policies, Inter-operable transport card, Mobility as a Service and Micro Mobility; Future of Parking in India, Taking India's EV based sustainable transport System to the next level and more.

Established in the year 2000, Virtual Info Systems Pvt Ltd has grown into a successful and internationally acclaimed organizer of specialized trade shows and publishers of industry-specific premium vertical magazines. Over the decade, the company has been providing up-to-date industrial and business information, focusing on its mission of spreading awareness on matters including Smart Mobility, Professional Cleaning, Hygiene Solutions & Sustainable Building Technology, and contributing in the making of a Smart, Sustainable and New India.

Additional Information

The Bharatmala Pariyojana envisages development of about 26,000 km length of Economic Corridors, which along with Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) and North-South and East-West (NS-EW) Corridors are expected to carry majority of the Freight Traffic on roads.

Further, about 8,000 km of Inter Corridors and about 7,500 km of Feeder Routes have been identified for improving effectiveness of Economic Corridors, GQ and NS-EW Corridors.

The programme envisages development of Ring Roads/bypasses and elevated corridors to decongest the traffic passing through cities and enhance logistic efficiency; 28 cities have been identified for Ring Roads; 125 choke points and 66 congestion points have been identified for their improvements.

