Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today, the actor is the heart of the Indian film industry and is also regarded as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Bollywood's Badshah has ruled Indian cinema for three decades and the actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. SRK is known for his romance, especially in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Mohabbatein, and Veer Zara. Shah Rukh Khan Turns 57: Fans Share King Khan’s Pictures and Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Him on Twitter!

On the actor's 57th Birthday, we bring you the list of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movies in the coming years. The actor had cameo roles in Rocketry and Brahmastra but below is the list of his upcoming films fans are eagerly waiting for. Shah Rukh Khan Turns 57: Farah Khan Wishes SRK in ‘Main Hoon Na’ Style on His Birthday (Watch Video).

Pathaan

Shah Rukh is returning to the big screen in a fully-fledged lead role in YRF's Spy thriller, Pathaan. King Khan stars in this Siddharth Anand directorial alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia. Pathaan will hit the big screen on January 25, 2023.

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for a film based on immigration titled Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. Dunki is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

Jawan

King Khan will also be seen in director Atlee's actioner Jawan. For the first time, SRK will be seen sharing screen space with south star Nayanthara. The film is set to hit the silver screen on June 2, 2023.

Operation Khukri

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, SRK will be seen in the combat drama titled Operation Khukri based on a mission of liberating hostages stuck in Sierra Leone in 2000. No official date has been announced yet for the release date of the film.

Tiger 3

It is reported that the dynamic duo of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh, that became inseparable friends in the past will be seen together once again. Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a cameo in the upcoming movie of Salman Khan’s Tiger series.

Hey Ram remake

Directed by Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram is one of the critically acclaimed movies based on the partition of India and its impact on people. Reports suggest that in the remake of Hey Ram, Shah Rukh along with the director, who led the previous film, will be seen together once again.

LatestLY and team wish King Khan a happy birthday, keep treating your fans with your best performances in the years to come.

