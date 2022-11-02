India and Bangladesh will face off against each other in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 clash. The encounter will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim for a win. Ahead of the match, we take a look at Adelaide weather today for the IND vs BAN clash and bring you hourly updates about the rain forecast. India vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs BAN Cricket Match in Adelaide.

The weather in Adelaide on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday) is not ideal for a game of cricket. Rain is expected on the day and it could hamper India vs Bangladesh clash. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Australia, there is a 50 per cent chance of rain in Adelaide today. India Aim for Victory Over Bangladesh as Semifinal Race Heats Up.

Overcast conditions and cold weather is likely in Adelaide during the match as it has been for the past couple of days. Showers are expected in the evening during the time of the match. Heavy rainfall is not predicted hence we could have a reduced game if bad conditions play spoilsport.

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal