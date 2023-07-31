Key Communications

New Delhi [India], July 31: Apparel Sourcing Week, a leading platform for the fashion industry, has today announced the list of India's Top Fashionable Entrepreneurs of 2023. These trailblazing entrepreneurs from various fields have revolutionized the fashion industry and left an indelible mark on the new generation. They have emerged as influential trendsetters, inspiring the next generation with their impeccable style, fashion-forward choices, and unshakable confidence.

Also Read | Will Virat Kohli Play in IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 Match? Here's the Possibility of Star Batsman Featuring in India's Playing XI for Series Decider.

ASW 2023 list celebrates the iconic fashion role models of India from the country’s promising businesses and industries who are inspiring millennials and Gen Z to embrace their individuality and elevate their personal style. With their unique fashion statements, they have not only redefined the boundaries of style but have also ignited a sense of confidence and empowerment among the fashion enthusiasts of today. The selection process for this list was rigorous and based on various parameters including outstanding contributions in setting new trends in fashion, unique sense of style, confidence, creativity, ability to push boundaries, risk takers, experiment with new styles, colours, and patterns, authenticity, attention to detail and more.

From visionary tech entrepreneurs revolutionising wearable technologies with cutting-edge designs that blur the line between fashion and function to prodigious young doctors who, alongside medical brilliance, flaunt an innate flair for chic medical scrubs - India's Top Fashionable Entrepreneurs of 2023 exude creativity and flair in every thread of their existence.These most Fashionable Entrepreneursrepresent a diverse range of industries, including technology, apparel and textile, education, hospitality, healthcare, e-commerce, finance, and more.

Also Read | Odisha Tragedy: Under Construction Channel Collapses in Rayagada District, Five Including Children Killed (Watch Video).

"We are thrilled to present India's Top 30 Most Fashionable Entrepreneurs. These icons represent the true essence of style and inspire the new generation to be unapologetically themselves. Their influence goes beyond fashion; they are empowering the youth to embrace their identity with confidence," says Deepak Mohindra, Chairman of Apparel Sourcing Week and veteran apparel and textile investor and an award-winning mentor.

India's Top 30 Most Fashionable Entrepreneurs highlights the influential entrepreneurs and their unparalleled fashion styles that transcend trends and set a new culture of sustainable fashion in India. By embracing their uniqueness, they are fostering a new era of fashion that values self-expression, diversity, and individuality.

This list celebrates the individuality of these fashionable icons and the positive impact they have on the fashion community. Apparel Sourcing Week remains committed to recognizing and promoting influential voices in fashion, inspiring a more confident and fashion-forward generation. By tapping into the booming Indian fashion retail market and embracing sustainable technologies, ASW is paving the way for a more responsible and vibrant fashion ecosystem. With each edition, ASW sets a new standard for excellence and innovation establishing India as a prominent global fashion and textile hub.

Website: https://apparelsourcingweek.com/

For further information, please contact;

Key Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Bhawna Prasad @9654320388

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by Key Communications. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)